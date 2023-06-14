Floodland - Hotfix 06

Greetings survivors,
Another quick Hotfix here to solve your most reported issues.
Today we've fixed:
Saved Game
- Auto-Fix of remaining corrupted save game files not loading - now they do without problems.
Do try again.
Fixed issues
-
Dropdown menu optimization - now opening works smoother and faster.
-
Fixed remaining instances whereby auto-collecting and visualization of leftover heaps after deconstruction resulted in empty spaces with missing key information.
This relates to build number: 1.3.22354
Remember we also have a "low performance/stability guide" for you:
- We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.
- The risk of corrupted saves should be far lower now. Plus autosaves were too frequent in earlier builds. We suggest saving frequently and make backups of the saves from time to time
- In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.
- Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.
- The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).
We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:
MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i5-4460 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i7 8700k or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.
Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:
-
Create a ticket using our Discord bot here
Join our server here
and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu
-
Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com
-
Our Publishers Support page here
Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.
Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland
Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland
Happy surviving.
- Your Floodland Team
