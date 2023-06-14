 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Update 0.2.1al is live for Rogue Trader Beta!

Changelog (Beware of possible spoilers below!):
  • Adept's "Reactive Study" was stacking buffs permanently and infinitely - fixed, the game should no longer take long pauses after each action in ground combat. If you saved during combat, you need to finish it for the fix to become active.
  • An event with Abelard and Avrilla Vent could get stuck, blocking further progress - fixed. If you still experience this problem on an older save, go to the captain's quarters and return to the bridge.

