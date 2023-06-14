Post-Launch Support - More Cosmetics, Full Controller Support and Rewards!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for a great launch - and for all of your ideas and bug reports!

We have been working hard behind the scenes for months preparing for launch, but there is nothing like getting feedback directly from our players. We know we have work to do, and realise this is just the beginning.

We're working away on a hotfix to push live within the next couple weeks to address some immediate issues some of you have been encountering.

We are also currently working on the first update, which will start to fix the bugs you have raised, as well as address some of your suggestions to improve core game systems. We will also be adding Steam achievements. This update should be ready for you to play in late July!

Roadmap

Over the coming months we have a bunch of features planned, but some of this may change as we get more feedback and suggestions from you.

The currently planned features include:

Mad Catter and Meow Cafe Vanity Items

Multiplayer Harmony Rewards

Full Controller Support

Fast and Furriest update: Racing feature and racing maps

If you want to get a sneak peak at future updates and play an active role in what we work on, please do join our Discord server.

Meow!~

The Heist Kitty Team