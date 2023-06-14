 Skip to content

Shakes and Fidget update for 14 June 2023

LD Announcement and Weekend Events

Share · View all patches · Build 11469019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello heroes!

The inhabitants of the city report a familiar, but frightening feeling that is slowly spreading in them. Does the bursting of over-inflated balloons that occasionally interrupts the silence around the LEGENDARY DUNGEON portal have anything to do with it? Find out because on June 23, the "Shady Birthday Bash" we celebrate 14 years of Shakes & Fidget with will start. Put on your snazziest party hat and eagerly await the sinister birthday celebration!

Moreover, get ready for the following WEEKEND EVENTS from Friday to Sunday: Glorious Gold Galore, Witches' Dance, Assembly of Awesome Animals & Days of Doomed Souls.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11469019
Shakes and Fidget for Windows Depot 438041
