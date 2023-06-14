LD Announcement and Weekend Events

Hello heroes!

The inhabitants of the city report a familiar, but frightening feeling that is slowly spreading in them. Does the bursting of over-inflated balloons that occasionally interrupts the silence around the LEGENDARY DUNGEON portal have anything to do with it? Find out because on June 23, the "Shady Birthday Bash" we celebrate 14 years of Shakes & Fidget with will start. Put on your snazziest party hat and eagerly await the sinister birthday celebration!

Moreover, get ready for the following WEEKEND EVENTS from Friday to Sunday: Glorious Gold Galore, Witches' Dance, Assembly of Awesome Animals & Days of Doomed Souls.