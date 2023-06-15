Electrician Simulator Patch 1.8.1

Dear Electricians,

Today we are pleased to announce another update to Electrician Simulator, which fixes some of the bugs that have been reported recently. We want to provide you with the best possible gameplay experience and are constantly developing our game based on suggestions and feedback from our players.

Patch 1.8.2

Fixed bugs:

Fixed issue with improper text in the Endless mission task.

Now you can no longer put more plugs into the smart socket (only one.)

Radios on Endless missions should be free of issues.

The game will not freeze after closing the Endless workbench mission.

Virtual Electrician achievement can now be acquired after the first four VR missions.

Fixed problems with displacement between interactions and cursor.

Your satisfaction and enjoyment of the game are of the utmost importance to us. Join our Discord and if you have any comments, questions, or issues, don't hesitate to contact us. Also keep an eye out for our latest DLC Smart Devices, which will bring you even more fun! Thank you for your participation and have a great time in our electrifying world!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2329870/Electrician_Simulator__Smart_Devices/

See you soon,

Take IT Studio! and Gaming Factory