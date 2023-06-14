 Skip to content

Wooden Ocean update for 14 June 2023

8.0 Year 8

Share · View all patches · Build 11468889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6/14/2023

v8.0 Year 8

New Features:
Improved various graphics.
Improved various sound effects.

Misc:
Slightly improved prologue.

