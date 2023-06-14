The Paper Planet Co-op Update is here!

Welcome Paper Planeteers!

As of today, local co-op support has officially been added to the Steam demo, and will be available in the game's full release! You can now enjoy Paper Planet with 1-4 players. While there isn't integrated online support, you can still play together using Steam's Remote Play Together feature.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

While most of this will be excluded from the demo, we are hard at work expanding the main game! Here's some of what you can expect:

Over 150 items

New Planet Types

New Game Modes

Improved bullet synergy

Improved performance and optimization

We are starting to eyeball potential release dates!

Q3 2023 is still looking incredibly likely. We'll be sure to update you as SOON as that's locked in!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1504250/Paper_Planet/

Please be sure to Wishlist the game in the meantime <3