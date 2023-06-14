 Skip to content

Wicked Games update for 14 June 2023

New episode’s demo

Build 11468815

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the demo version of the next episode.
  2. Updated sprites for some NPCs and the main character.
  3. Added inventory and beat ‘em up mechanics.

