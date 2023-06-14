 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Odium update for 14 June 2023

Version 1.0.1.4 for June 14th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11468715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted the "Impulsive Attack" skill to cost more thought and have less power

-Adjusted the stats for many of the early-game enemies to have a little more HP and to be a bit faster

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2289041 Depot 2289041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link