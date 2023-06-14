Version 1.0.1.4 for June 14th 2023

-Adjusted the "Impulsive Attack" skill to cost more thought and have less power
-Adjusted the stats for many of the early-game enemies to have a little more HP and to be a bit faster
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Adjusted the "Impulsive Attack" skill to cost more thought and have less power
-Adjusted the stats for many of the early-game enemies to have a little more HP and to be a bit faster
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update