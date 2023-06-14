1.8 Released

I've been working on version 1.8 for almost 3 months now, following the plans laid out in the Starmap, and I've really gotten a lot done:

Big Stuff:

✔ SPACE WEAPON / DEFENSE REWRITE

The changes here are too many to list, but you can check out the steam guide for all the details. The most important points are as follows:

You can install any weapon in any weapon slot (no more small/medium/large)

Weapons are divided into cannons, beams, and missiles, and each has unique properties.

Shields are great protection against beam weapons, but many cannons pass right through them!

Missiles have long range and high damage, but are stopped by point defense.

Your installed weapons determine your "point defense" stat, which protects from missiles but gets depleted as it's used.

You (and your enemies) can now score critical hits which can knock out engines, weapons, sensors, or even kill crew!

There are lots of new kinds of armor and shields too, providing powers, bonuses, or protection against certain types of damage.

✔ SPACE ACTIVATED SKILLS

20 exciting new powers available to your officers, like "emergency warp", "false evidence", and the oft-requested "orbital bombardment".

Also done:

✔ SHIP STAT BALANCE

✔ ARMOR AND SHIELD BALANCE

✔ SUPPLY USAGE BALANCE

✔ NEW POWERS FOR SPACE ENEMIES

✔ OFFICER PAY BY TIME

✔ COMMODITY VALUE/SIZE REMODEL

✔ ACHIEVEMENT RENOVATION

✔ MANAGEABLE SIZE

Judging by the speed I've accomplished things, I definitely got this one right.

Not planned but done anyway:

✔ New Spaceship Art!

Some of the new ships are featured on the artwork for this update ;) Thanks David!

Not Done Yet:

NEW SPACE MISSION TYPES

You don't always have to go down to planets to do cool stuff, and not all space missions need to be "kill that!" or "get that!". I'll expand on space mission types in the final leg of 1.8's development.

Might Do:

ASTEROID BASE PROGRESSION

I'm really not sure about this, because it's more of an "away team" thing, and I'm really into space right now ;)

Probably Not:

ENHANCED CRAFTING

This will happen, but again, it's not "spacey" enough for the current dev cycle. Imagine being able to make whatever kind of special weapon, suit, or shield you want, as long as you have the long list of ingredients, some scrap metal and gadgets, and a few thousand extra data... it's like that. Just not yet.

Definitely not yet, but will still happen:

NEW USER INTERFACE

The UI is a big deal. It's how the user interfaces with ("PLAYS") the game (hence the name) (and the importance). I'd prefer to have all new systems in place before I tackle this one, so I know what I need.

Uh oh!

OLD SAVES ARE INCOMPATIBLE!

With all these changes, your old saves won't work anymore! This is the first time in almost 3 years this has happened, and I think it will be the last time too, but I wanted to tell you.

I created a Steam branch called "Legacy17" if you can't stand to part with your current game just yet.



Have fun, space explorers!