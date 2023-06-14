Weather Update

Greetings Hunters!
Immerse yourself in our new weather system! The new system uses weather maps with reworked weather profiles and adds new ones such as foggy, light rain and new cloudy weathers. Clouds are more dynamic and affect the lighting more realistic than before. Update also has several improvements, bug fixes and more!
- Reworked weather system
- New weather maps blend weathers more realistically
- Reworked all weathers
- Added several new weathers including foggy, light rain and different cloudy weathers
- Speed and direction of clouds is based on wind
- Clouds affect the overall lighting
- Improved fog densities and behavior based on time of the day and current weather
- Changed the default anti-aliasing to MSAA x2 from FXAA to improve clarity
- Improved door grabbing and opening
- Memory optimization in game and during loading
- Optimized info books
- Optimizations to several models
- Optimized several biomes
- Optimized red deer antlers
- Improved the waterfall by the trophy lodge
- Improved wetness on several models when it rains
- Added new info book models
- Reduced the amount of branches on the ground
- Added “Game paused”-text to in-game menu
- Changed new UI style to item hints
- Fixed an issue where the player could grab items from the backpack on their back
- Fixed an issue where one travel-button didn’t close when closing the map
- Fixed an issue where animals answered the caller without delay
- Fixed an issue where weather audios in trophy lodge didn’t use sound settings
- Fixed an issue where lightning would cause frame drops
Thank you for all for playing and enjoy the new weather system! Let us know what you think
