Weather Update

Greetings Hunters!

Immerse yourself in our new weather system! The new system uses weather maps with reworked weather profiles and adds new ones such as foggy, light rain and new cloudy weathers. Clouds are more dynamic and affect the lighting more realistic than before. Update also has several improvements, bug fixes and more!

Reworked weather system

New weather maps blend weathers more realistically

Reworked all weathers

Added several new weathers including foggy, light rain and different cloudy weathers

Speed and direction of clouds is based on wind

Clouds affect the overall lighting

Improved fog densities and behavior based on time of the day and current weather

Changed the default anti-aliasing to MSAA x2 from FXAA to improve clarity

Improved door grabbing and opening

Memory optimization in game and during loading

Optimized info books

Optimizations to several models

Optimized several biomes

Optimized red deer antlers

Improved the waterfall by the trophy lodge

Improved wetness on several models when it rains

Added new info book models

Reduced the amount of branches on the ground

Added “Game paused”-text to in-game menu

Changed new UI style to item hints

Fixed an issue where the player could grab items from the backpack on their back

Fixed an issue where one travel-button didn’t close when closing the map

Fixed an issue where animals answered the caller without delay

Fixed an issue where weather audios in trophy lodge didn’t use sound settings

Fixed an issue where lightning would cause frame drops

Thank you for all for playing and enjoy the new weather system! Let us know what you think

