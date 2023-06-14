Weekly Update (v0.19)

- Fog doesn't affect the sky box in online maps.
- Horn not working in singleplayer.
- Side mirrors show mirrors of other players
- Car accelerates, when you let off the gas.
- Race track map. (This map takes place at morning hours because too many players asked for it)
- 2 new music. (Electro Dimension and Latte Groove)
- VSync setting.
- Lobby chat added.
- Kick player command added (/kc "Player ID") (The player id is written next to the player's name)
- Suspension settings added
- Earning money from game modes added.
- Car now drives slowly on the sand.
- If the traffic density is 0, the achievements will be disabled.
- Smoke and tire tracks now appear when the vehicle is drifting.
- Ability to buy cars added.
- 2 New Cars.
- Steering sensitivity setting added.
- If the vehicle turns upside down, there is now a text that tells you how to fix it.
- Now if you fall off the map the game throws you back to the map.
- A counter has been added to the main menu that displays the remaining time until the next update.
- Npc cars no longer spawns on the first chunk in online mode.
- The handling characteristics of the vehicles have been slightly adjusted.
Changed files in this update