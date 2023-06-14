 Skip to content

Late Night Drive update for 14 June 2023

Weekly Update (v0.19)

Build 11468554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fog doesn't affect the sky box in online maps.
  • Horn not working in singleplayer.
  • Side mirrors show mirrors of other players
  • Car accelerates, when you let off the gas.

  • Race track map. (This map takes place at morning hours because too many players asked for it)
  • 2 new music. (Electro Dimension and Latte Groove)
  • VSync setting.
  • Lobby chat added.
  • Kick player command added (/kc "Player ID") (The player id is written next to the player's name)
  • Suspension settings added
  • Earning money from game modes added.
  • Car now drives slowly on the sand.
  • If the traffic density is 0, the achievements will be disabled.
  • Smoke and tire tracks now appear when the vehicle is drifting.
  • Ability to buy cars added.
  • 2 New Cars.
  • Steering sensitivity setting added.
  • If the vehicle turns upside down, there is now a text that tells you how to fix it.
  • Now if you fall off the map the game throws you back to the map.
  • A counter has been added to the main menu that displays the remaining time until the next update.

  • Npc cars no longer spawns on the first chunk in online mode.
  • The handling characteristics of the vehicles have been slightly adjusted.

If you want to report a bug, you can join to our discord server.

Changed files in this update

