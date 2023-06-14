Something Dead Cells is coming in 2024...

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

So last time we posted here, we said that the next post would be back to video game related news.

That might not have exactly been true...

You've been asking for years and now it's here! Well almost... We are stoked to announce that an animated Dead Cells series IS DROPPING IN 2024!

Made of course by Bobbypills, the French studio behind our animated trailers, the show takes place on (surprise, surprise) a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague. After the island’s foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero who will kill the crazy King begin to appear.

As it so happens, this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn’t on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone. Well, guess who isn't going to be left alone...

Co-produced by the also French anime streaming service Animation Digital Network (ADN), the 10, roughly seven-minute long episodes will initially be exclusive to France before being made available worldwide.

Bobbypills will be discussing the series on Twitch IN FRENCH at 17h CET today (14th June) - https://www.twitch.tv/adnanime

They will be putting up a version with English subtitles in the near future, so look out for that if you can't speak the language of cheese, baguettes and wine.

One more time, Dead Cells the video game has not been forgotten! We will be back with more news on that soon :)

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT