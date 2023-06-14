Update 2023/06/14

Now clearly shows the text "please do" in battle

Made it so that it will be canceled when selecting an action that has no action target in battle.

Fixed escape to refer to current enemy count (when opening party command)

At the start of the game and during sleep, advance the element gauge once to acquire elements.

Increased the above effect with Forkana Hot Spring skill "Source of Power", so that you can receive a similar benefit at the end of the battle.

The source of power is held at Rank 1 by Traveler and Crown, and Rank 2 by Hot Spring.

Enabled to switch post-battle investigators with 1-5 keystrokes.

Fixed bug where dead bandits can be investigated if they don't cost anything

Fixed items that can be automatically identified without skill

Ingenuity to improve the startup speed of the menu screen

Style cards are now stacked in several layers on the status screen.

Omitted due to bug in window centering

Added a "return to exploration" button to the end of battle screen, as well as exiting with the Escape key

Revised to improve the benefit and judgment power of the skill for unlocking treasure chests

Added some item descriptions

Do not display the gauge if the enemy's HP is 0

Select a living person from the left when there is no appraiser

Fixed one bug where the audio keeps playing continuously

Added "Increase Element Effect Beast" to Bee Sting Spear at Rank 2

Slightly adjusted heavy hit power and accuracy

There are many details, but I dealt with the parts that I felt were important and easy to fix.

First of all, since it's easy to lose track of the situation in battle, we added a sign at the top that says "please do".

In addition, even though the range does not reach, the target selection state makes it difficult to understand the situation, so this point has also been corrected.

Also, it was pointed out that the display position of the window was strange and it was not possible to play, so

We determined that it was a bug in the mechanism to set the window to the center of the screen, and removed this process.

This is because the situation cannot be reproduced.