Update 1.4.2: Widescreen support and more!

This small patch adds Widescreen support to Chronos Builder alongside many other fixes to problems introduced in the latest update.
WideScreen Support
The horizontal menu will now extend and fit as many asset slots as possible while using the Props and Structural tools.
Tooltips and other menu elements will also adapt their position accordingly.
Patch Notes
Additions:
• Added Widescreen support!
• Added the option to hide the horizontal menu. You can do so by double tapping on any of the tool tabs.
• New Autobuilder Rooms:
- Tavern: Kitchen
- Market: Interior
- Alien: Lab, Nursery
- Mansion: Dormitory, Hallway, Library
- Corpo: Meeting Room, Reception, Office
• Slight algorithm improvements for Autobuilder.
• Updated the UI graphics for the Community menu.
• Added new graphics to the Effects tool menu.
Fixes:
• Fixed Popup message box not scaling up to the correct text size.
• Fixed a bug that would cause issues when exporting to directories with “.” on their path.
• Fixed asset’s grid assignment. Sometimes they’d reference grids outside of their bounds.
• Fixed a bug that would prevent a new map from loading sometimes if the user had loaded another map previously.
• Fixed a bug that would end the highlight of a selected grid during multi selection.
• Fixed preview scene for non-editable community maps.
• Fixed a bug in the preview scene for non-editable community maps that caused the “Show grid” option in the export menu to be active when it shouldn’t.
• Performance improvements.
• The camera will now initialize orientated towards the north section of the map.
• The text on the tooltips will now be centered instead of left-aligned.
• Fixed exclusive kickstarter assets not working.
• Fixed Cyberpunk Corpo structural assets not working correctly.
• Fixed Alien setting door and window having misplaced vtt positions.
• Fixed door assets not being correctly exported to Fantasy Grounds.
• Modified the size, position and color values of multiple UI graphics.
• Removed old deprecated Autobuilder rooms.
