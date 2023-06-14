Update 1.4.2: Widescreen support and more!

Version 1.4.2

This small patch adds Widescreen support to Chronos Builder alongside many other fixes to problems introduced in the latest update.

WideScreen Support

The horizontal menu will now extend and fit as many asset slots as possible while using the Props and Structural tools.

Tooltips and other menu elements will also adapt their position accordingly.

Patch Notes

Additions:

• Added Widescreen support!

• Added the option to hide the horizontal menu. You can do so by double tapping on any of the tool tabs.

• New Autobuilder Rooms: