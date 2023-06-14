Minor update following the June QoL update

Various hotfixes to tackle launch day issues with the QoL patch

Fixed an issue in the new restart generation feature that caused story completion times to not properly reset, which could lead to incorrect displayed times (those prior to the restart). This effect was purely visual/informational, and had no impact on progression. This fix takes one or two restarts or reincarnations to correct itself in your save

Fixed the top-right close button of the restart generation modal not working

Fixed an issue that stopped the reverseSkillColors launch parameter from working

On another note, I'm aware that some Windows players are experiencing an issue where the video-buffer appears to get out of sync after minimizing the game. I am investigating this issue, but haven't been able to reproduce this on any of my testing devices. This leads me to believe it's either related to specific outdated GPU drivers, and/or GPU hardware scheduling being disabled in Windows (Windows Config > Monitors > Graphics settings > GPU hardware scheduling), although GPU hardware scheduling shouldn't be required (and can have mild performance downsides to other applications in Windows 10). I'll continue to monitor reports on this issue and attempt to resolve it when I can.