Update 0.57: AI Improvements, Balance, Spells System and HotFixes!

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks to the community, the great involvement with the project and their enormous support, I really appreciate it.

According to the content with the most votes by the community, I apply the first improvements from among the most voted by all of you.

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:

AI now decides when to make walls of Wood or Stone, based on the behavior of the other players or the user

AI in Conquest and Domination mode has been improved

AI now knows to retreat after completing certain tasks

Spells Anti-Overlapping System

Increase Game Perfomance by 5%

Ice can now regenerate over time after breaking

Unit weight control system (heavier units can break ice more easily)

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed Lag Issue, sometimes causing FPS drop to 1-2, in game for no reason

Fixed Crash Memory Error caused by sending incorrect data due to overlapping spells

Fixed 10 Desyncs Triggers in Multiplayer

Fixed bug causing AI armies to get stuck next to Gold Mines

Fixed Bug that caused AI heroes to be almost invincible

Balance:

Balanced all Spells from all civilizations

Spells that provide bonuses of the same type can now not overlap, avoiding using overlap to create almost invincible and unbalanced armies.

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

**

Official Discord of the game:





**