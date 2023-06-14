 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 14 June 2023

Update 0.57: AI Improvements, Balance, Spells System and HotFixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11468202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks to the community, the great involvement with the project and their enormous support, I really appreciate it.

According to the content with the most votes by the community, I apply the first improvements from among the most voted by all of you.

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:
  • AI now decides when to make walls of Wood or Stone, based on the behavior of the other players or the user
  • AI in Conquest and Domination mode has been improved
  • AI now knows to retreat after completing certain tasks
  • Spells Anti-Overlapping System
  • Increase Game Perfomance by 5%
  • Ice can now regenerate over time after breaking
  • Unit weight control system (heavier units can break ice more easily)
Bug/Error Correction:
  • Fixed Lag Issue, sometimes causing FPS drop to 1-2, in game for no reason
  • Fixed Crash Memory Error caused by sending incorrect data due to overlapping spells
  • Fixed 10 Desyncs Triggers in Multiplayer
  • Fixed bug causing AI armies to get stuck next to Gold Mines
  • Fixed Bug that caused AI heroes to be almost invincible
Balance:
  • Balanced all Spells from all civilizations
  • Spells that provide bonuses of the same type can now not overlap, avoiding using overlap to create almost invincible and unbalanced armies.

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

**

Official Discord of the game:

**

Changed files in this update

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Content Depot 1693251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link