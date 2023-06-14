Update 0.57: AI Improvements, Balance, Spells System and HotFixes!

Greeting Strategists!
First of all, thanks to the community, the great involvement with the project and their enormous support, I really appreciate it.
According to the content with the most votes by the community, I apply the first improvements from among the most voted by all of you.
Below is the list with all the content of this update:
New features/content:
- AI now decides when to make walls of Wood or Stone, based on the behavior of the other players or the user
- AI in Conquest and Domination mode has been improved
- AI now knows to retreat after completing certain tasks
- Spells Anti-Overlapping System
- Increase Game Perfomance by 5%
- Ice can now regenerate over time after breaking
- Unit weight control system (heavier units can break ice more easily)
Bug/Error Correction:
- Fixed Lag Issue, sometimes causing FPS drop to 1-2, in game for no reason
- Fixed Crash Memory Error caused by sending incorrect data due to overlapping spells
- Fixed 10 Desyncs Triggers in Multiplayer
- Fixed bug causing AI armies to get stuck next to Gold Mines
- Fixed Bug that caused AI heroes to be almost invincible
Balance:
- Balanced all Spells from all civilizations
- Spells that provide bonuses of the same type can now not overlap, avoiding using overlap to create almost invincible and unbalanced armies.
I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
**
Official Discord of the game:
**
