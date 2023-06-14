Total War: WARHAMMER III Update 3.1 now available on macOS & Linux

Share · View all patches · Build 11468175 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This update includes:

🔥 Chaos Dwarfs Endgame Crisis

🗡️ Regiments of Renown IV

💙 Bretonnia changes and rebalancing

🛠️ Event notifications fixed

...and much more!

This update also includes all Update 3.0 content on Linux, as promised last week.

Read the full patch notes here:

📜 https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-310/

See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team