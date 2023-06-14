Total War: WARHAMMER III Update 3.1 now available on macOS & Linux

Total War: WARHAMMER III update 3.1 is now available on macOS and Linux!
This update includes:
🔥 Chaos Dwarfs Endgame Crisis
🗡️ Regiments of Renown IV
💙 Bretonnia changes and rebalancing
🛠️ Event notifications fixed
...and much more!
This update also includes all Update 3.0 content on Linux, as promised last week.
Read the full patch notes here:
📜 https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-310/
See you on the battlefield!
— The Total War Team
