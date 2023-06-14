Ghost Ship Publishing - Upcoming Playtests for DRG: Survivor and Spellrogue

Hello Miners,

We are now less than a day from the launch of Season 04: Critical Corruption! And we also have a bit of exciting news on the Ghost Ship Publishing side of things - specifically, both Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and Spellrogue will have playtests starting next week!

You can sign up for a chance to get invited to each playtest on their respective Steam pages.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990110/SpellRogue/

Playtest details here

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2321470/Deep_Rock_Galactic_Survivor/

Playtest details here

We’ve been playing both games a lot in preparation for the playtests, and we are very excited to get the playtests rolling and start sharing them properly with you all out there. Sign up ASAP though, as there might not be room for everyone yet - It’s a playtest after all. There will be plenty of other opportunities to join other playtests if you’re not among those chosen this round, so do not despair if you do not make it - we will of course keep you all posted.

And by the way, since we can already hear you writing the posts on Reddit and Steam: No DRG development time is impacted by either Survivor, Spellrogue, or any other property Ghost Ship Publishing is delving into. Rest assured that what we do on the publishing side is in addition to what’s already happening at Ghost Ship Games - not at the expense of it. And also, these are passion projects for us. These are games we wish to publish, because we love them, believe in them, and wish to assist in helping them find their well-deserved playerbase.

Now, go get prepped for Season 04: Critical Corruption, and see you at the playtests! Rock and Stone, Miners!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew