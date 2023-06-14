Become a Tester for the French Navy!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

One of the largest and oldest naval fleets in the world, nicknamed La Royale back in the 17th century, has arrived at War Thunder! Its research tree consists of destroyers and cruisers of the French Navy. You can receive access to the closed beta test of the French Navy by either completing a set of tasks or purchasing one of the French naval packs.

Complete the tasks or become the owners of French naval packs and instantly receive the Tester status.

> The tasks are available from June 14th, 11:00 GMT until July 24th, 11:00 GMT.

Complete 12 daily tasks to receive the Tester status.

Become an owner of one of the French naval packs and be the first to receive the Tester status!

How to get the Tester Star

Earn 10,000 mission points in random sea battles on vehicles of Rank III or higher.

The task resets at 11:00 GMT every day.

CBT access packs

By purchasing one of these premium vehicle packs, you will instantly receive access to research for the French Navy. To purchase, click Shop > Online Store whilst in the in-game hangar.

Aigle Pack

Aigle-class C, Aigle 1942 (Rank II)

1000 Golden Eagles

Premium account for 7 days

French Naval CBT Access

Duguay-Trouin Pack

Duguay-Trouin-class, Duguay-Trouin, 1944 (Rank III)

2000 Golden Eagles

Premium account for 15 days

French Naval CBT Access

Terms