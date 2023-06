Share · View all patches · Build 11468061 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 13:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Heyho, you funky sexy dungeon dweller!

The dungeon is a place every adventurer visits to slay monsters, solve puzzles and loot chests.

Lim-Lim, on the other hand, goes there to date ancient heroines stuck in magical paintings!

Can you brave the dangers of the dungeon and find the hidden paintings?

New Stuff:

New level "Dungeon A"

Eight new endings!

Fixed:

Number of hearts in Halloween level (thanks, FewKinks!)

Don't let the mummy get you!

Stay funky,

Dez