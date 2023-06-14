The game is playable again

From SpotPixle Studios

It was quite an adventure for us at SpotPixle Studios it’s been 4 or 5 months since we discovered the bug that won’t let you click on certain parts of the game like any back buttons and pause buttons on all 100 levels apart from level 2

Whave fixed it

Just to let you know we have fixed the bug now and the problem has gone, the game will be back better than ever on the Google Play store and on Steam

Why it took so long

The announcement made on steam was after months of work trying to fix the issue however the game broke more in some ways so we had to fix them as well and that original bug was still in the game witch is why it took so long, the bug was hidden deep in the code of the game.

However 2 days after the announcement on steam we discovered the bug and fixed it and so there will be and update coming in the coming hours

**THANK YOU EVERYONE

**

Thanks for your patience and support with us and now you will be able to play the game again

ANY QUESTIONS JUST ASK AWAY AND WE WILL AWNSER YOU