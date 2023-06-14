2023 Season 3 Patch 1 [2023.06.13.02]

An update for 2023 Season 3 has been deployed!

Read the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/43562/2023-season-3-patch-1-release-notes-2023-06-13-02#latest

2023 Season 3 Patch 1 Release Notes [2023.06.13.02]

This Patch includes a variety of updates and fixes for the 2023 Season 3 Release.

SIMULATION:

Security

In the Season 3 release on June 6th, 2023, changes were rolled out to improve the security of the iRacing update processing. We would like to thank Stephen Shkardoon (ss23) for the responsible disclosure of the reported issues.

As a reminder, security issues can be reported at infosec@iracing.com.



Optimization

For the newly added Enki loading optimizations for 2023 Season 3, we have reports of stuttering from users with 12th and 13th generation Intel CPUs as well as AMD 7900X3D and 7950X3D. This Patch limits the maximum number of allowable Enki worker threads for iRacing to use to 10.

With our internal testing, this seemed to alleviate the stuttering issues, and no other negative impacts were found for any other users.

This update also allows users to manually adjust the maximum number of allowable Enki worker threads for iRacing to use. To do this, create a new entry in the “core.ini” file, “[Task] max_num_default_worker_threads=10”. Adjusting this value will control the maximum number of Enki worker threads iRacing is allowed to use for the default thread pool.

We would like to hear from you with regards to this issue! If you have a system that utilizes Enki worker threads, please let us know how these changes work for your system, and how changing your maximum allowable Enki worker threads changes your performance.



AI Racing

AI Drivers have improved their braking techniques.

Fixed an issue where the BMW M Hybrid V8 and Cadillac V-Series.R GTP AI Drivers would fail to load into Sessions.

Graphics

The way in which we check for GPU memory has been updated. This impacts how the Graphics Auto-Config sets the memory slider for users.

Now, the iRacing Auto-Config tool should set your memory sliders to about 80% of available memory.

Fixed an issue where some car tires did not have ambient occlusion working correctly.



Replays

Fixed an issue that could cause the Simulator to crash while watching Replays with AI Drivers. AI Drivers are less shy now.

Controllers

The shift light behavior for Thrustmaster T128 and T248 devices has been updated to better match that of other wheels.

The amount of time we suppress data collection for the Force Feedback (FFB) Auto Button has been reduced when an incident is detected. This may help the Auto Button work more consistently at some tracks.

The Force Feedback (FFB) Auto Button will now continue to collect data when driving under Caution or on the pace lap.

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars

Fixed some inconsistencies with how the New Damage Model impacted aerodynamics.

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Truck Series Trucks

The cooling parameters for Race Tape have been updated.

Fixed an issue where the engine was not allowed to be repaired to 100% durability.

Fixed an art issue where duplicate spoiler rods could be seen from cockpit cameras.

<Car Class> NASCAR Xfinity Series Cars

The cooling parameters for Race Tape have been updated.

Fixed an issue where the engine was not allowed to be repaired to 100% durability.

<Car Class> Stock Car Pro Series Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

BMW M Hybrid V8

Fixed an issue where the Brake Bias knob for opponent cars rotated around the incorrect axis.

Cadillac V-Series.R GTP

Improved the limiter sounds.

Fixed an issue where the dashboard box RPM turns red too early and does not match the in-car shift lights.

Fixed an issue where the shift lights in the Simulator do not match a user’s wheel shift lights.

Fixed an issue with misalignment of the digital display.

Fixed an issue where the Brake Bias knob for opponent cars rotated around the incorrect axis.

Dallara P217

Fixed an issue when scrape textures were mysteriously appearing on the sides and roof of the car.

Dirt Late Model

(ALL) - Front tire tread pattern has been updated.

(ALL) - For the New Damage Model, a tuning update has been completed which strengthens the front wheels.

Dirt Midget

Fixed an issue where the rock screen selection option remained in the garage page for this car.

As of the 2023 Season 3 Release, the display and hiding of this feature is controlled by a Graphics Option.



Dirt Sprint Car

(410) - Gearing ratio has been updated.

(410) - Driveline gearing and rev limit have been updated.

(410) - Removed a very high pitched artifact from the in-car high RPM sounds.

(ALL) - iRacing setups have been updated.

Dirt Sprint Car (Non-Winged)

(410) - Driveline gearing and rev limit have been updated.

(410) - Removed a very high pitched artifact from the in-car high RPM sounds.

(ALL) - iRacing setups have been updated.

Late Model Stock

Fixed a visual texture issue with tire treads when they were spinning near maximum speed.

Ligier JS P320

The Auto Fuel system has been enabled for this vehicle.

Draft parameters have been updated.

A new non-zero minimum fuel amount has been added to the garage.

Radio now turns on when the master switch is on.

Fixed an issue where the brake bias was not editable in the garage for a fixed setup race.

Fixed an issue where the Brake Balance display on the Pit Limiter page was rounding up to the wrong decimal place.

Fixed an issue where this car could not be fueled to 100% from the Black Box controls.

Updated the in-car sounds for ignition cut backfires.

Updated some speed digits on the digital display.

IMSA Leaderboard is now present on the interface model for this car.

Fixed an issue where the Brake Bias knob for opponent cars rotated around the incorrect axis.

Lucas Oil Off Road Pro 2 Lite

Tire degradation parameters have been updated.

Lucas Oil Off Road Pro Trucks

(ALL) - Tire degradation parameters have been updated.

NASCAR Classic Buick LeSabre - 1987

Fixed an issue where dashboard gauges were blank when the Old Damage Model was in use.

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Fixed an issue where the fuel port cover could disappear when these cars were viewed at certain camera distances.

Fixed an issue where mirrors would disappear when the Old Damage Model was in use.

Radical SR10

Shift lamp lights have been adjusted.

Windshield artwork has been updated to better match the real world car.

TRACKS:

Chicago Street Course

Some advertisements have been updated.

Some fence textures have been updated.

Daytona International Speedway

Fixed an issue where airplanes would come in for a landing on the airstrip at supersonic speeds.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Fixed an issue with a monster-green fence.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

(Open Wheel Oval - 2009) - Fixed a loading error at this track configuration.

MotorLand Aragón

Fixed an issue where some large terrain specular maps were misaligned.

Adjusted some visual popping that could be seen on objects in the distance as a camera changed distances from them.

A variety of curb textures have been improved.