Hello everyone! Today we're releasing Update 1.9.2 for Crusader Kings III. This update primarily resolves a number of issues reported by the community, as well as adjusting the Accolades interface based on player feedback. A full list of changes in this update can be found below.

We hope you're all enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!

Balance

Reduced aggressiveness of House Feud AI family members starting schemes against rival house

Interface

Accolade Attribute tooltip now shows first & last rank for better insight

Accolade Rank progress bar now splits out modifiers by attribute name

Accolade attributes now shows which Men-at-Arms type it will (eventually) unlock

Accolade creation now shows which un-knighted court members, or visiting guests are available, and allows you to hire them on the spot

Added Accolade Attribute list when hiring for an accolade

Characters with long names will no longer push the Accolade 'Reinstate' or 'Destroy' buttons away. No Jimmy Drop Tables-ing.

Activity Intent selection now offers a standard selection of search / sorting filters

Fixed a bug where the current situation button would disappear after closing the barbershop

The interface now jumps to the newly created Accolade after creation

Warning added for using Men-At-Arms Accolade attribute as a secondary attribute

You can now swap Accolade attributes in-place when creating an accolade

Added tournament backgrounds to character view of characters attending tournaments

User Modding

You can now choose to ignore interaction recipient cooldowns for players.

Bugfixes

AI marriage suggestions no longer block players from matchmaking between their own courtiers.

Changed Coat of Arms will now properly get their new texture applied

Characters will no longer inherit the cooldown for designating diarchs

Display achievement availability correctly in the ruler designer.

Empire sub-kingdom capital point of interest tooltip now shows the appropriate kingdom name in the tooltip

Fix OOS where macOS (and possibly Linux) clients AI were missing the white peace interaction.

Fix crash that sometimes occurs when viewing activity intent success GUI

Fixed Harm event target rules not applying as expected

Fixed Hunt event A Beautiful Specimen not creating a hare artifact if you don't have the Royal Court DLC

Fixed a crash that can happen when expanding the dynasty tree

Fixed an issue that could break certain interfaces after the player dies

Fixed being blocked from starting activities forever if you joined a war while meditating

Fixed crash when characters with no current valid location try to travel out of their locational limbo.

Fixed droves of occult botanists using Playdates as recruitment centers for witches

Fixed event pools for Swell Armies and Promote Authority regent mandates being swapped

Fixed events which added Contest score even if you weren't competing, and removed general health requirements for Contests in favor of explicit trait checks based on type

Fixed hunt murder event firing when you don't have the murder intent

Fixed loc and portrait issues in Premature Death hunt invalidation event

Fixed option for withdrawing from contests in For Family event not actually withdrawing you from the contests

Fixed options for not competing allowing you to still compete in tournaments

Fixed rare crash when loading into title screen if a particularly large coat of arms exists in one or more save games

Fixed the name of the PLAYER_ACTIVITY_INVITE_GRACE_TIME define so that the game properly utilizes it

Fixed your gamekeepers refusing to let you set out to hunt the Legendary animals you have heard rumours of

Imprisoned, landed characters who get their last title revoked will no longer change their location away from their place of imprisonment

Made Accolade bonuses from Marshal council tasks much less rare

Mass ransom button will no longer generously not demand Hooks if prisoners have no money

Physicians brought forward by the Search decision should now generally have more Aptitude

You can no longer assign any guest as a special guest when going through the Other Guests button when planning an activitiy

Fixed "Tent Camp: Stealing a Moment" event that could not trigger during a tournament

Fixed African Swords being used for african sword in the court but not in duels

Fixed Court Physician not being able to help you in "Travel Danger: Under the weather" even though they were travelling with you

Fixed cannibal feast being possible without any cannibal guests

Fixed missing descriptions of effects in activity log entries for French, German, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Spanish versions of the game

The Body Guard court position selection will no longer display safety and speed since it affects neither

The activity pulse action for donating gold at a pilgrimage site will no longer give you more gold instead of taking it away

Travel Danger event "Flawed Fare" will now correctly account for if you have good traits for surviving in the terrain you are trying to forage food from. These checks existed but did not modify the actual outcome prior

Tweaked Travel Danger event "Flawed Fare" to have a lower risk for a catastrophic outcome and to use the highest learning character in the entourage for the learning challenge. The overall danger in this event is now also more dependent on what terrain you are in

Befriending people during a hunt event makes them friends not lovers

Fixed opinion gains in A Foreign Treat

Fixed broken loc in A Memorable Performance

The Feral Child won't be hanging around instead of going back to nature anymore

Fixed the bug that prevented custom faiths from getting a Head of Faith

Fixed a pilgrimage event potentially giving adult wards

Only Muslims can now make use of the Mosque of Imam Ali

Catharism can now be reformed to keep Reincarnation

Characters who joined your travel through Travel Options now leave your court when the travel is done

Fully localized Sorcerous Metallurgy

Coastal Warriors are finally safer in Coastal Sea travel

Suspicion Opinion now stacks

No more double dread for A Chance to Start Over

Fixed certain millennials refusing to wear anything but filthy rags