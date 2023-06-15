Hello everyone! Today we're releasing Update 1.9.2 for Crusader Kings III. This update primarily resolves a number of issues reported by the community, as well as adjusting the Accolades interface based on player feedback. A full list of changes in this update can be found below.
We hope you're all enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!
Balance
- Reduced aggressiveness of House Feud AI family members starting schemes against rival house
Interface
- Accolade Attribute tooltip now shows first & last rank for better insight
- Accolade Rank progress bar now splits out modifiers by attribute name
- Accolade attributes now shows which Men-at-Arms type it will (eventually) unlock
- Accolade creation now shows which un-knighted court members, or visiting guests are available, and allows you to hire them on the spot
- Added Accolade Attribute list when hiring for an accolade
- Characters with long names will no longer push the Accolade 'Reinstate' or 'Destroy' buttons away. No Jimmy Drop Tables-ing.
- Activity Intent selection now offers a standard selection of search / sorting filters
- Fixed a bug where the current situation button would disappear after closing the barbershop
- The interface now jumps to the newly created Accolade after creation
- Warning added for using Men-At-Arms Accolade attribute as a secondary attribute
- You can now swap Accolade attributes in-place when creating an accolade
- Added tournament backgrounds to character view of characters attending tournaments
User Modding
- You can now choose to ignore interaction recipient cooldowns for players.
Bugfixes
- AI marriage suggestions no longer block players from matchmaking between their own courtiers.
- Changed Coat of Arms will now properly get their new texture applied
- Characters will no longer inherit the cooldown for designating diarchs
- Display achievement availability correctly in the ruler designer.
- Empire sub-kingdom capital point of interest tooltip now shows the appropriate kingdom name in the tooltip
- Fix OOS where macOS (and possibly Linux) clients AI were missing the white peace interaction.
- Fix crash that sometimes occurs when viewing activity intent success GUI
- Fixed Harm event target rules not applying as expected
- Fixed Hunt event A Beautiful Specimen not creating a hare artifact if you don't have the Royal Court DLC
- Fixed a crash that can happen when expanding the dynasty tree
- Fixed an issue that could break certain interfaces after the player dies
- Fixed being blocked from starting activities forever if you joined a war while meditating
- Fixed crash when characters with no current valid location try to travel out of their locational limbo.
- Fixed droves of occult botanists using Playdates as recruitment centers for witches
- Fixed event pools for Swell Armies and Promote Authority regent mandates being swapped
- Fixed events which added Contest score even if you weren't competing, and removed general health requirements for Contests in favor of explicit trait checks based on type
- Fixed hunt murder event firing when you don't have the murder intent
- Fixed loc and portrait issues in Premature Death hunt invalidation event
- Fixed option for withdrawing from contests in For Family event not actually withdrawing you from the contests
- Fixed options for not competing allowing you to still compete in tournaments
- Fixed rare crash when loading into title screen if a particularly large coat of arms exists in one or more save games
- Fixed the name of the PLAYER_ACTIVITY_INVITE_GRACE_TIME define so that the game properly utilizes it
- Fixed your gamekeepers refusing to let you set out to hunt the Legendary animals you have heard rumours of
- Imprisoned, landed characters who get their last title revoked will no longer change their location away from their place of imprisonment
- Made Accolade bonuses from Marshal council tasks much less rare
- Mass ransom button will no longer generously not demand Hooks if prisoners have no money
- Physicians brought forward by the Search decision should now generally have more Aptitude
- You can no longer assign any guest as a special guest when going through the Other Guests button when planning an activitiy
- Fixed "Tent Camp: Stealing a Moment" event that could not trigger during a tournament
- Fixed African Swords being used for african sword in the court but not in duels
- Fixed Court Physician not being able to help you in "Travel Danger: Under the weather" even though they were travelling with you
- Fixed cannibal feast being possible without any cannibal guests
- Fixed missing descriptions of effects in activity log entries for French, German, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Spanish versions of the game
- The Body Guard court position selection will no longer display safety and speed since it affects neither
- The activity pulse action for donating gold at a pilgrimage site will no longer give you more gold instead of taking it away
- Travel Danger event "Flawed Fare" will now correctly account for if you have good traits for surviving in the terrain you are trying to forage food from. These checks existed but did not modify the actual outcome prior
- Tweaked Travel Danger event "Flawed Fare" to have a lower risk for a catastrophic outcome and to use the highest learning character in the entourage for the learning challenge. The overall danger in this event is now also more dependent on what terrain you are in
- Befriending people during a hunt event makes them friends not lovers
- Fixed opinion gains in A Foreign Treat
- Fixed broken loc in A Memorable Performance
- The Feral Child won't be hanging around instead of going back to nature anymore
- Fixed the bug that prevented custom faiths from getting a Head of Faith
- Fixed a pilgrimage event potentially giving adult wards
- Only Muslims can now make use of the Mosque of Imam Ali
- Catharism can now be reformed to keep Reincarnation
- Characters who joined your travel through Travel Options now leave your court when the travel is done
- Fully localized Sorcerous Metallurgy
- Coastal Warriors are finally safer in Coastal Sea travel
- Suspicion Opinion now stacks
- No more double dread for A Chance to Start Over
- Fixed certain millennials refusing to wear anything but filthy rags
