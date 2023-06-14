 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 14 June 2023

Update v2.0.2.0

Build 11467744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers!

Here is a new update!

Changes

  • Support for “Hold Left Shift” has been added again to move items in and out from chests and shops;
  • Spawn rate of all insects has been improved. Some insects will spawn at night only.

Fixes

  • Bee Hives on the new Island weren’t returning any Honey - fixed;
  • When cutting a tree with Bee Hives, a Bee nest did not fall out - fixed;
  • Fixed events not showing up for married players;
  • Fixed married NPC not showing up in the event;
  • Pilot not coming after the 18th day in the current month - fixed.

