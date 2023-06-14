Update v2.0.2.0

Hello, adventurers!
Here is a new update!
Changes
- Support for “Hold Left Shift” has been added again to move items in and out from chests and shops;
- Spawn rate of all insects has been improved. Some insects will spawn at night only.
Fixes
- Bee Hives on the new Island weren’t returning any Honey - fixed;
- When cutting a tree with Bee Hives, a Bee nest did not fall out - fixed;
- Fixed events not showing up for married players;
- Fixed married NPC not showing up in the event;
- Pilot not coming after the 18th day in the current month - fixed.
Changed files in this update