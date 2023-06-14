SubwaySim Hamburg | Update 6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11467740 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 12:39:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have just released the changes from the beta update for all players!

Patch 6.1 includes some performance improvements and more functionality to the station info screens.

This is the entire changelog:

▶️ New features

Station info screens are now showing correct departure times and destinations

▶️ Station info screens

Fixed some bugs that were found during the beta

▶️ Performance

We updated to Unreal Engine 5.2 which can solve a few problems some player experience (You may have to upgrade your graphics card driver).

Fixed AI cars and their culling behaviour

▶️ Localisation

Right display as well as HUD elements are now available in French

▶️ Other fixes

Reduced ghosting artifacts

Fixed an issue with window mode setting

IBIS now shows correct error messages when no route is found

Fixed a settings bug when changing window modes

▶️ Sound

Reduced overall ambient sound volume