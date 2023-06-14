 Skip to content

SubwaySim Hamburg update for 14 June 2023

SubwaySim Hamburg | Update 6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We have just released the changes from the beta update for all players!
Patch 6.1 includes some performance improvements and more functionality to the station info screens.

This is the entire changelog:

▶️ New features
Station info screens are now showing correct departure times and destinations

▶️ Station info screens
Fixed some bugs that were found during the beta

▶️ Performance
We updated to Unreal Engine 5.2 which can solve a few problems some player experience (You may have to upgrade your graphics card driver).
Fixed AI cars and their culling behaviour

▶️ Localisation
Right display as well as HUD elements are now available in French

▶️ Other fixes
Reduced ghosting artifacts
Fixed an issue with window mode setting
IBIS now shows correct error messages when no route is found
Fixed a settings bug when changing window modes

▶️ Sound
Reduced overall ambient sound volume

Changed depots in leveldesign branch

