Update, Version 20230614

[Shade Corruption]Shade Corruption now reduces a character's max sanity value. (A character loses 1 max sanity for every 2 points of shade corruption unless the character is considered a shade creature.)

[Sanity]Added a sanity check when calculating the max sanity. The max sanity cannot go below 1.

[Wiki]Added a page about Shade Corruption: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Shade_Corruption

[Lost in the Sand]The High Priest's Lab is now under construction.

[The High Priest's Lab]Added new battle background to this location.

[Item]New item: Liquified Shade (Add shade corruption on a character. Your story teammates will refuse to use this item. But, there will be other ways to corrupt them.)

[Item]If you use an "Empty Glass Bottle" to collect water in The High Priest's Lab, you can get "Liquified Shade."

[Fishing]Added fishing data for The High Priest's Lab. (It's not a good idea to fish here.)

【暗影侵蚀】暗影侵蚀效果现在会降低一个角色的最大San值。（每2点暗影侵蚀会降低一个角色的San值上限1点，除非该角色被认为是一个暗影生物。）

【San值】最大San值不会低于1.

【维基】加入了一个关于暗影侵蚀的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Shade_Corruption

【迷失于沙粒中】大祭司的实验室开始施工。

【大祭司的实验室】加入了新的战斗背景画面。

【物品】新物品：液化暗影（会增加一个角色的暗影侵蚀度。你的故事队友均会拒绝使用这件物品。你需要用其它手段来侵蚀他们。）

【物品】在大祭司的实验室里使用【空玻璃瓶】来收集水会获得【液化暗影】

【钓鱼】在大祭司的实验室中加入了钓鱼数据。（在这里钓鱼并不是个好主意。）

