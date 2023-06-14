 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 14 June 2023

In-Game Emotes: Greet, Cheer and Taunt!

Share · View all patches · Build 11467708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Yoddhas!

In-Game Emotes

A short but fun update awaits! Our patch today will add a new In-Game Emotes feature to the game.
Greet, cheer and taunt your opponents now as the new UI let’s players express themselves mid match. So, open your match up with a Namaste and throw in a boo when you stun your opponent, but do drop a respectful GG at the end.

We’ve also balanced some cards based on your feedback and hope to see you soon with a larger update!

Balance Changes
  • Arjuna Indra's Shot no longer does damage.
  • Acid Spew breaks 2 armor instead of all armor.
  • Duryodhana: Kaurava Numbers Night Card - 2 brothers are deployed instead of 1.
  • Duroydhana: Berserkers Night Card - All units gain +2 dmg on losing health instead of +1 dmg.
  • Kirmira HP increased from 3 to 4.
  • Vasuki HP reduced from 8 to 6.

A short and sweet update for a much awaited feature, and we look forward to your suggestions and feedback. If you’d like to get involved with our community and look for early updates, here are our links: Discord, Instagram and YouTube.

See you on the battlefield!
Studio Sirah.

Changed files in this update

Kurukshetra: Ascension Content Depot 1857541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link