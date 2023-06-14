In-Game Emotes: Greet, Cheer and Taunt!

Greetings Yoddhas!
In-Game Emotes
A short but fun update awaits! Our patch today will add a new In-Game Emotes feature to the game.
Greet, cheer and taunt your opponents now as the new UI let’s players express themselves mid match. So, open your match up with a Namaste and throw in a boo when you stun your opponent, but do drop a respectful GG at the end.
We’ve also balanced some cards based on your feedback and hope to see you soon with a larger update!
Balance Changes
- Arjuna Indra's Shot no longer does damage.
- Acid Spew breaks 2 armor instead of all armor.
- Duryodhana: Kaurava Numbers Night Card - 2 brothers are deployed instead of 1.
- Duroydhana: Berserkers Night Card - All units gain +2 dmg on losing health instead of +1 dmg.
- Kirmira HP increased from 3 to 4.
- Vasuki HP reduced from 8 to 6.
A short and sweet update for a much awaited feature, and we look forward to your suggestions and feedback. If you’d like to get involved with our community and look for early updates, here are our links: Discord, Instagram and YouTube.
See you on the battlefield!
Studio Sirah.
Changed files in this update