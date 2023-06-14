 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Horror Tales update for 14 June 2023

Patch fix for 2.4.4 prerelease

Share · View all patches · Build 11467619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed AI causing game to crash
  • Fixed Map not loading after finishing level.
  • Fixed Performance issues.
  • Changed Ai Spawning Logic
  • Fixed fog from appearing inside the house.
  • Fixed Lighting in areas
  • Fixed Pond
  • Added Fencing Around the Map.
  • Change exit area to locked behind a puzzle

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2325031 Depot 2325031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link