- Fixed AI causing game to crash
- Fixed Map not loading after finishing level.
- Fixed Performance issues.
- Changed Ai Spawning Logic
- Fixed fog from appearing inside the house.
- Fixed Lighting in areas
- Fixed Pond
- Added Fencing Around the Map.
- Change exit area to locked behind a puzzle
Project Horror Tales update for 14 June 2023
Patch fix for 2.4.4 prerelease
Patchnotes via Steam Community
