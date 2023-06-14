Sky Strikers major update - Arena 2.0

Hello Strikers! If you followed our progress on Discord, you probably already saw we’ve given our arena a makeover. We're committed to improving each and every aspect of the game while working on the bigger picture. You can play the new Arena now, and let us know what you think. We read ALL of your feedback!

🌟Redesigned Arena with new visual effects.

🌟More floating platforms added for a wider range of spatial movement options.

🌟Body & head hitboxes no longer interact with the ball to prevent the ball getting stuck in the player and making the close game too random in general.

🌟Max ball speed reduced from 20 to 18.

🌟Rockets no longer make the ball fly faster than the max speed.

🌟Equipping the bat will apply a small push force to the ball if the bat intersects the ball. (We call it poking mechanic)

🌟Introduced screens show who scored and clearer match information.

🌟Small visual updates to the consoles.

🌟New ball texture and trail.

Thanks for your patience as you follow us down the road. Thanks so much for all the positive words and support! Anyway, it's time for some matches - update your game now and enjoy the new Arena with your friends! 🚀

Talk to us on Discord