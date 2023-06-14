 Skip to content

Greyhill Incident update for 14 June 2023

Update v1.0.5 IS OUT

Share · View all patches · Build 11467607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


-less duration till stamina starts recharging
-Stamina recharges ~40% faster while walking
-Stamina recharges ~25% faster while crouching
-Aliens hearing radius 40% less (they can't find you that easy anymore while hiding in cabinets)
-Hand crank flashlight Lights up 30% faster.

_Changes of Previous updates:

-English misspelling fix
-Ladder bug fix
-baryard level fix, aliens couldn't catch you on a bin
-Key rebinding Option
-Voice Volume Option
-Music Volume Option
-Bigger Triggers in Cornfield level
-50% Higher crouch speed
-Stamina Recharges 2x Faster
-Flashlight requires 50% less charging
-Higher Volume at Henry's voices
-bigger rectangle at interaction
-more direction by objective markers through lamps & lights
_

