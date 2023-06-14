Update v1.0.5 IS OUT



-less duration till stamina starts recharging

-Stamina recharges ~40% faster while walking

-Stamina recharges ~25% faster while crouching

-Aliens hearing radius 40% less (they can't find you that easy anymore while hiding in cabinets)

-Hand crank flashlight Lights up 30% faster.



_Changes of Previous updates:

-English misspelling fix

-Ladder bug fix

-baryard level fix, aliens couldn't catch you on a bin

-Key rebinding Option

-Voice Volume Option

-Music Volume Option

-Bigger Triggers in Cornfield level

-50% Higher crouch speed

-Stamina Recharges 2x Faster

-Flashlight requires 50% less charging

-Higher Volume at Henry's voices

-bigger rectangle at interaction

-more direction by objective markers through lamps & lights

_