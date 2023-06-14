 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 14 June 2023

1.2.33 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses two issues raised on the Discord:

  • Move to Safe Location bailout action had an incorrect description
  • Squadmates kept their hull facing after moving with the player in an overrun attack

