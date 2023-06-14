Introducing: TensaTown - New Map Available on Day One

Share · View all patches · Build 11467589 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Introducing: TensaTown, coming to BattleBit Remastered at Early Access Launch



Welcome to TensaTown, the newest map coming to BattleBit Remastered as a part of our first content update. This time, we've chosen to experiment with various environmental elements, specifically the American suburban style.

Prepare for battle here and across 17 additional unique and destructible maps at Early Access launch, June 15th 2023.

Quick Overview

$14.99 USD - Regional Pricing applied in some areas.

- Regional Pricing applied in some areas. 6 Classes

17+ Maps

38+ Weapons

8+ Game Modes

Combined Arms Battles

Destructible Environments

WISHLIST HERE:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860/BattleBit_Remastered/

Stay up-to-date and in touch with us on Discord and Twitter. If you're interested in watching live development, check out TheLiquidHorse on Twitch.