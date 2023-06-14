Introducing: TensaTown - New Map Available on Day One

Introducing: TensaTown, coming to BattleBit Remastered at Early Access Launch
Welcome to TensaTown, the newest map coming to BattleBit Remastered as a part of our first content update. This time, we've chosen to experiment with various environmental elements, specifically the American suburban style.
Prepare for battle here and across 17 additional unique and destructible maps at Early Access launch, June 15th 2023.
Quick Overview
- $14.99 USD - Regional Pricing applied in some areas.
- 6 Classes
- 17+ Maps
- 38+ Weapons
- 8+ Game Modes
- Combined Arms Battles
- Destructible Environments
https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860/BattleBit_Remastered/
