BattleBit Remastered Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Introducing: TensaTown - New Map Available on Day One

Patchnotes
Introducing: TensaTown, coming to BattleBit Remastered at Early Access Launch


Welcome to TensaTown, the newest map coming to BattleBit Remastered as a part of our first content update. This time, we've chosen to experiment with various environmental elements, specifically the American suburban style.

Prepare for battle here and across 17 additional unique and destructible maps at Early Access launch, June 15th 2023.

Quick Overview
  • $14.99 USD - Regional Pricing applied in some areas.
  • 6 Classes
  • 17+ Maps
  • 38+ Weapons
  • 8+ Game Modes
  • Combined Arms Battles
  • Destructible Environments
https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860/BattleBit_Remastered/

Stay up-to-date and in touch with us on Discord and Twitter. If you're interested in watching live development, check out TheLiquidHorse on Twitch.

