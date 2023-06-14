 Skip to content

Realms Of Bondage update for 14 June 2023

Realms Of Bondage 0.2.7 update

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Another little update here.

NOTE: Please make sure that you don't 'Load' the game from the main menu. Either start a new game or use the cheat. Otherwise the old save will probably mess up the game.

Changelog;
Realms Of Bondage 0.2.7

  • Added Ravora dom scene 4 (strapon)
  • You get more points for Estelle lessons/ easier to pass trials.
  • Added Estelle endings 1(Whore) & 2(Assistant) - (ending 3 still under development)
  • Made Kobold Queen stimulate/touch scene replayable

This project is getting pretty big so bughunting and testplaying takes a lot of time, and I've probably missed a few things. Do let me know if you find any problems and I'll try to get them fixed asap.

Thank you all!

