Realms Of Bondage 0.2.7 update

Hi everyone,

Another little update here.

NOTE: Please make sure that you don't 'Load' the game from the main menu. Either start a new game or use the cheat. Otherwise the old save will probably mess up the game.

Changelog;

Realms Of Bondage 0.2.7

Added Ravora dom scene 4 (strapon)

You get more points for Estelle lessons/ easier to pass trials.

Added Estelle endings 1(Whore) & 2(Assistant) - (ending 3 still under development)

Made Kobold Queen stimulate/touch scene replayable

This project is getting pretty big so bughunting and testplaying takes a lot of time, and I've probably missed a few things. Do let me know if you find any problems and I'll try to get them fixed asap.

Thank you all!