Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #7

Hello, thirsty Vampires!

We’re here to quench that thirst for bug blood by slaughtering some particularly annoying ones! This will be our last major round of bug fixing before we turn our attention to focusing on working our magic on the next big update, but keep on sending those reports in, as we’ll certainly still be taking time to address critical bug fixes as they crop up.

PLEASE BE AWARE. Servers that have not updated to the new patch will be incompatible with new client versions, so if you update your game and your private server has not also updated, you will not be able to play on that server until it does. If you wish to play on a server that has not yet been updated, you can revert your settings to the old patch version with the following method.

To revert your client to the previous patch:

Right-click V Rising in your Steam library and select ‘Properties’ in the drop-down menu.

On the left side of the pop-up window, select ‘Betas’

In the menu that it brings you to on the right side, select the drop-down under ‘Select the beta you would like to opt into’ and select 0.6.5.57575_hotfix6.

Important note: When the server you wish to play on updates to the current game version, you will have to revert to be able to play on that server. To do this, follow the earlier steps and then select ‘None’.

Our impending hotfix, set to be launched soon, contains the following improvements:

General Changes

Various world collision fixes to make it less likely to get stuck in various locations when jumping off ledges.

Fixed an issue where servants sometimes could not open doors located on the floor below stairs and would get stuck.

Fixed an issue where human form was not automatically added to the vampire power wheel on unlocking.

Interacting with the build menu now cancels any active move operation, fixing an issue where structures could be moved and placed simultaneously.

Wallpapers can no longer be placed on entrances, making them consistent with their appearances. This should reduce confusion and save on your wallpaper-creating resources.

Fixed an issue where patrolling units could sometimes teleport into castles.

Fixed an issue where some servants could be interacted with and looted by enemy Vampires.

UI for the Castle Heart has been adjusted to provide better clarity on upgrade requirements.

Fixed an issue where presets made before the Gloomrot update would attempt to activate the ‘Mad Hunt’ scrambled technology and V Blood settings, causing broken technology trees. These settings will no longer load.

Fixed some AoE casts being able to hit through floors.

Greatsword now correctly scales physical power when affected by various buffs that boost physical power, such as Warrior Blood.

Fixed an issue where legendary infusions did not reset correctly when equipping a non-legendary item. This could cause the infusion effects to temporarily “transfer” to these items, which will no longer happen.

Fixed the building behavior of staircases, which allowed them to block ramp entrances in very specific circumstances. These should no longer be able to be built in that way but will have to be manually removed if they currently exist.

Fixed an issue where some spell jewel effects could sometimes cause that spell jewel to disappear.

Server setting for Vampire “damage received” no longer affects healing.

Fixed various issues where servants would not appear in the throne and coffin menus if the servant was too far away from the player.

Fixed an issue where in specific places and at certain heights, stairs could be built partially underground.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause entering specific spaces on some servers to crash the server.

Fixed an issue where various ground objects, such as planters, could be used to prevent the placement of explosives.

Made it so Unit Spawners such as Tombs and Vermin Nests can be interacted with during the “disable defenses” state, making it so players can no longer use them as lock boxes.

Fixed an issue where siege golem stones were affected by gear score, making them increasingly vulnerable to attacks from enemy players the higher their gear score. This should make them significantly more durable.

You should now be able to place siege golem stones on various ground objects, such as planters, and on floor tiles surrounded by railings (second-floor castle tiles).

Fixed an issue where players could enter an ‘unstaggerable’ state, making them immune to some forms of crowd control.

Fixed an issue where castle hearts vanished, and castle building stopped working for very large clans.

General Changes

Soulburn

Reduced Soulburn silence duration to 1.5s from 2.5s.

Reduced Jewel effect, increasing silence duration to 0.3 - 0.6s from 0.4 - 0.8s.

Void

Tweaks to min/max range for the cluster bomb Jewel mod

Reduced the max damage for the cluster bomb Jewel mod to 25% from 30%.

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here. We're actively updating our known issues list with temporary fixes here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves!

Here's how to do it.

See you in the dark corners of Vardoran, fellow Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team