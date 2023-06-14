Patch notes 14/06/2023

Hi all!

After getting some useful feedback after the launch, we're releasing a patch to address some of the issues asap!

NEW

There's a new TELEPORT skill that you can unlock after the third mystery to make it much smoother to keep playing without the tedious part of walking back the same way you just came. You could already do it via the map on your phone, but that's too many clicks! So please eat the mysterious new magic mushroom!

There's also a new PACKAGE TRACKER APP on your shromphone! This will show you what you bought in the shop, and when it will arrive in-game! Super handy.

You can also toggle running mode by double pressing the run keys (Shift & Right trigger or R3). This will prevent your fingers from being worn out by all that running around!

The overall saturation & brightness of the game was tweaked a bit, as we couldn't ignore the feedback from that it was just too darn colorful (sad noises). We've got to be honest, we didn't see it, _until _we turned it down. Since everybody has different tastes though, we also exposed it in the settings.

Also updated in the settings panel, is an option for look sensitivity & camera FOV. We also updated some sounds like the bunnies & the sporemaker to mix better with the environment.

And last but not least, we made the bold move of not _letting your mushrooms wither and die _after 5 days. We completely disabled this feature for now. That means you can plant whatever you want for aesthetic or gameplay reasons and you won't have to worry about tending to them or they'll die.

We're planning on bringing this feature back in the future though, but some cute gameplay attached to make it interesting & automatable.

Bugfixes

So apparently we missed something so important yet so stupid, you couldn't scroll in your spore planting menu! That's luckily resolved.

Sneak peek

We may or may not have been working on little fungi creatures for you to adopt & befriend. shhhhhh!!!!