Modern Fantasy - Urban Legends update for 14 June 2023

Bug Fixed when Leaving Illegal Dumping Grounds/New Player Skill PM17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that was conflicting with the Player's move route when leaving the Illegal Dumping Grounds after breaking the wall with the steel hammer for an alternate exit.

  • Added a new psychic ability called "Psychic Shock & Freeze II" (PM17) available for 7500 credits at the first travelling merchant right outside the Player's house.

  • Added dynamic music to the abandoned farm to lift the atmosphere when planting crops.

