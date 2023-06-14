-
Fixed a bug that was conflicting with the Player's move route when leaving the Illegal Dumping Grounds after breaking the wall with the steel hammer for an alternate exit.
Added a new psychic ability called "Psychic Shock & Freeze II" (PM17) available for 7500 credits at the first travelling merchant right outside the Player's house.
Added dynamic music to the abandoned farm to lift the atmosphere when planting crops.
Modern Fantasy - Urban Legends update for 14 June 2023
Bug Fixed when Leaving Illegal Dumping Grounds/New Player Skill PM17
