Meet Major Update "La Royale"!

Share · View all patches · Build 11467159 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 11:26:03 UTC by Wendy

The beginning of the Closed Beta Test for the French Naval forces, new and updated graphical effects for flares, afterburners, rockets and missiles along with new hit marks on ground vehicles. More than 50 new or updated vehicles. Amongst them 14 new ships for the French Navy! But sailors are not the only ones to find something for themselves here! The Mighty F-14B, three different Sukhoi jets, the unusual M1 KVT tank or the first tank from India in WT - Vijayanta! Two new locations, fortifications mechanics, new weapons for aircraft and much more awaits you in La Royale update!

Something nice for everyone! New fortification mechanics for naval maps, new flare effects, new flight effects for rockets and missiles and updated flight physics for most anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles. More realistic hit marks from high-explosive shells, functional radiators for armoured vehicles and wire-guided ATGMs trailing a visible wire behind them!

Ground vehicles

18 new vehicles, among them the eye-catching German Raketenautomat, the Israeli Magach Hydra and a 155mm Au F.1 SPG from France! It is also impossible to ignore the early WWII Pz.38(t) n.A. or a US Cold War vision of the Soviet MTB - M1 KVT!







Aviation

A dozen aircraft, from the new reserve machine - the BF2C-1 biplane to the F-14B - a new top-tier naval jet for the American tech tree. Along with it will come the Su-25T and Su-39, J8F and Mirage 2000 5F. We haven't forgotten about older machines either. Wirrway has undergone a full facelift and received a new 3d model.







Helicopters

6 machines received a brand new cockpit, and the Ka-50 and Ka-52 have been upgraded with a crew ejection animation.

Naval Fleet

The 14 new ships will give the start of the French Navy's closed beta tests. On top of that, the following ships will be coming to the game: German Z-46, Soviet Braviy, British HMS Daring and Japanese Ise!





New locations and missions

New location for combined battles "Iberian Castle".

New location for naval battles "Franz Josef Land".





Not all changes have been listed in this Steam post - just the main ones. Check out the post on our website for a full list. Enjoy!

New vehicles

Ground vehicles

USA

Germany

USSR

BTR-80A

Object 435

Great Britain

SARC Mk IVa

Vijayanta

Japan

Type 87 RCV (P)

China

ZTZ88B

Object 211

Italy

Freccia

France

Sweden

Sherman III/IV

CV 9030 FIN

Israel

Magach Hydra

Magach 6B Gal

Aircraft

USA

Germany

Su-22M4

USSR

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/games/236390/announcements/detail/3716077561149258473]* Su-25T

Su-39[/url]

Great Britain

Wirraway - model has been updated

China

J-8F

Italy

Tornado ADV

France

Mirage 2000 5F

Lancaster MR.7

PBY-5A Late (premium)

Sweden

AJS37

Helicopters

USA

AH-1G — Cockpit has been updated

Germany

BO 105 CB-2 — Cockpit has been updated

USSR

Kа-50, Kа-52 — crew ejection feature has been added

Japan

AH-1S Early — model has been replaced by the AH-1E model.

Sweden

HKP9A — Cockpit has been updated

HKP9A (FC) — Cockpit has been updated

Israel

Tzefa A — Cockpit has been updated

Tzefa B — Cockpit has been updated

Naval

Germany

Z-46

USSR

Great Britain

HMS Daring

Japan

IJN Ise

France - Closed Beta Testing of the French Navy has begun

Bourrasque

Chacal

Panthere

Vautour

Milan

Le Malin

Jeanne d'Arc

Primaguet

Colbert

Lorraine

New locations and missions

New location for combined battles “Iberian Castle”.

New location for naval battles “Franz Josef Land”.

Snowy trees in winter versions of the Poland, Maginot Line, and Bulge locations have been fixed.

The behaviour of bushes when they’re being trampled or shot through has been fixed.

Air AB:

Two missions of the new type, Air Conquest, have been added on two locations: Israel and Smolensk. Mission rules:

There are three capture zones in the mission: a small central air zone and two airfield zones on the sides of the central zone

There is ground support in the mission as in the “assault” missions and the models and placing of the ground vehicles depend on the battle rank.

There are bases for bombing in the mission which spawn 15 seconds after being destroyed.

Player aircraft respawns are not as high as in Assault missions and the number of respawns has been reduced.

Bomber respawns are higher than respawns for fighters and closer to the centre of the mission (in normal assault missions bomber respawns are further from the centre of the mission than fighters).

Single missions and historical campaign Multiple bug fixes in single missions and historical campaigns. In the historical campaign, naval vessel models have been replaced with more detailed ones. In this regard some edits have been made to the mission balance.



Enduring Confrontation

Transferred some of the missions that remained in the old format to the new one (changing the mission grid from 7x7 to 8x8 cells, increasing the total mission space by expanding the grid, new positions for airfields to make the distances between them larger): Bulge Korsun Khalkhin Gol Kursk Ruhr Stalingrad Winter Stalingrad Tunis. Also increased the number of possible positions of airfields. Port Moresby. Also the mission has been rotated by 45 degrees relative to the previous version to make the ratio of sea to land squares for each team about the same.

In all missions for aircraft “Enduring Confrontation” low, medium and pre-top ranks will now use WWII aircraft carrier models. German aircraft carriers will now use Japanese aircraft carriers. For top ranks all nations still use the Forrestal.

Ground Vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Challenger 2 (2F) — Small gaps in hull roof armour at the join of armour plates has been fixed.

Chieftain Marksman — A bug of radar antenna not pointing vertically has been fixed..

Comet I (All versions) — A bug due to which fragments and bullets could pierce the sides of the gun mantlet has been fixed.

Ferdinand, Elefant — A bug which consisted in damage of stern ammo if armour was not pierced has been fixed.

Flakpanzer 341 — The breech sections of the guns have been divided into separate modules.

Leopard 2A4 (All versions) — A bug due to which shrapnel and bullets could pierce under the gun mantlet has been fixed.

M47 — The Incorrect placement of ammo racks in the turret has been fixed.

M60 AMBT — A bug where one of the ammo racks could be damaged without breaking through the armour has been fixed.

Merkava Mk.4 LIC — A bug that caused a grid to be displayed in commanders sight camera has been fixed.

Pz.III N — The commander's DM protruding through the roof of the commander's cupola has been fixed.

QN506 — Discrepancy between the visual model and armour of the lower front part of the hull has been fixed.

Sd.Kfz.221 (s.Pz.B.41) — A bug due to which the commander's DM did not match the visual model has been fixed.

TAM 2IP — A gap in the armour above the gun mantlet has been fixed.

Type 59 — A gap in the armour between the gun mantlet and the turret has been fixed.

T ype 90, Type 90 (B) — A bug due to which shrapnel and bullets could pierce the turret has been fixed.

Vickers Mk.7 — A bug due to which shrapnel and bullets could pierce the turret has been fixed.

BM-31-12 — A bug due to which a high launcher elevation view in the camera of the gunner’s historical sight could be blocked by the vehicle’s structural elements has been fixed.

IS-1, IS-2 — The design angle of the armour of the lower frontal part of the hull has been changed from 24 to 30 degrees.

T-28, Т-28E — A bug due to which some of the ammo racks could be damaged without breaking through the armour has been fixed.

T-28 (all modifications) — A bug due to which fragments and bullets could pierce the turret ring of small towers has been fixed.

T-34-85, T-34-85E, T-34-85 Gai, Phòng không T-34, Т-34-100 — The structure of the fuel tanks has been adjusted.

WZ1001(E) LCT — A gap in the armour under the gun mantlet has been fixed.

ZTZ96A, ZTZ96A (P) — A bug due to which shrapnel and bullets could pierce the turret ring has been fixed.

Jagdtiger — a bug in protection of the lower front hull plate has been fixed that made it possible to pierce the bottom part of the plate with shells of low armour penetration.

9М112, 9М113, 9М117, 9М117M1, 9М119, 9М119M1, 9М133, 9М133FM3, 9M114, 9M120, 9M120F-1, 9M220O, 3М7, MGM-51B, MGM-51C, MP ACRA, MIM-146, TOW, I-TOW, TOW-2, TOW-2A, MILAN, MILAN-2, HOT, HOT-2, 302 ATGM, HJ-9, GP105, GP125, HJ-73E, Type-79, ZT3A1, ZT3A2, Roland-1, Roland-2, Roland-3, RB-70, RB 70 Mk.2, BOLIDE — switched to a new physical aiming model.

SU-152 — A gap in the armour between the roof and the front part of the combat compartment has been fixed.

Т-80 — Colour of modules in X-Ray view has been corrected.

КВ-1E, KV-IB, Object 248 — Colour of shells in X-Ray view has been fixed.

L3/33 CC — A bug because of which the gunner's sight was absent in X-Ray view has been fixed.

AMX-30, AMX-30 (1972) — armour element covering gunner’s sight aperture has been added.

ZTZ99A — A bug where the front fuel tank could receive damage without armour penetration has been fixed.

Tiran 4S — A bug where fragments and bullets could pierce the turret ring has been fixed.

Churchill NA75 — Armour gaps in the area of machine gun nest have been fixed.

Type 4 Ho-Ro — The order of ammunition consumption has been clarified. Number of shots has been changed from 28 to 24.

BMD-4, BMP-3 — A bug with lack of jamming of the 30 mm automatic cannons on overheating has been fixed.

Skink — Vertical guidance angles have been changed from -4,5/+77 to -5/+80 degrees. The weight has been changed from 28600 to 27600 kg.

M19A1 (all) — The weight has been changed from 17500 to 18670 kg.

M50 — Reverse speed has been changed from 7,88 to 16,2 km/h.

XM803 — Traverse speed has been changed from 36 to 42 and vertical guidance speed has been changed from 20 to 42.

Object 268 — The order of ammunition consumption has been clarified.

Centurion Mk.I — Maximum speed has been changed from 37 to 38 km/h.

SARC Mk VI (all) — armour scheme has been clarified. Thickness has been revised. Turret front: 30 - > 20 Hull rear: 10 -> 14 Hull sides: 8 - > 16 Hull top: 5 - > 10

OTOMATIC — Engine power value has been changed from 830 to 1100 hp.

Type 64 — Weight of the vehicle has been changed from 24000 to 22000 kg.

ST-A3 — A gap in the armor of the commander's cupola has been removed.

StuG III F — A bug because of which the left side ammo could be damaged without armor penetration has been fixed.

Aircraft and helicopter model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Weaponry

25mm ADEN 25 cannon — The weight of the cannon has been changed from 198 to 130 kg.

— The weight of the cannon has been changed from 198 to 130 kg. 30mm ADEN Mk.4 cannon — The weight of the cannon has been changed from 150 to 87 kg.

— The weight of the cannon has been changed from 150 to 87 kg. SD10C bomb — The weight of the bomb has been changed from 10 to 7 kg.

— The weight of the bomb has been changed from 10 to 7 kg. SLAP and SLAP-T ammo— Ammo belt icons have been fixed.

and ammo— Ammo belt icons have been fixed. НАР FFAR Mighty Mouse — Missile weight has been changed from 8 to 8.98 kg and explosive weight has been changed from 0.89 to 0.91 kg.

— Missile weight has been changed from 8 to 8.98 kg and explosive weight has been changed from 0.89 to 0.91 kg. 3000 lbs M118 Demolition bomb — Tritonal explosive weight has been changed from 856.4 to 898.8 kg.

— Tritonal explosive weight has been changed from 856.4 to 898.8 kg. FAB-100M-43 bomb — Weight of explosives has been changed from 36.02 to 49.93 kg.

— Weight of explosives has been changed from 36.02 to 49.93 kg. Separate bomb drop has been added for the aircraft using the following bombs: 100pn AN-M30A1 bomb, 250pn AN-M57 bomb, 10kg SD10C bomb, 50kg SC50JA bomb, 50kg D.T. No.2 bomb, 50kg G.A. MMN bomb, 100kg No.1 bomb, 100kg 100/50 G.P , GP 50T bomb, 100kg SAP 100M bomb, 100kg GP 100T bomb, 160kg A.P 160 bomb, 60kg Type 97 Number 6 HEbomb, 100kg Army Type 94 HE bomb, 100kg FAB-100M-43 bomb, 50kg FAB-50 bomb, 100kg FAB-100 bomb, 50-kg mb m/37AT bomb, 50kg sb m/42 bomb. G.P. 250 lb Mk.IV bomb, M.C. 250 lb Mk.I bomb.

QJK99 machine gun — Information displayed on the ammunition “AP incendiary bullet with bursting shell” has been fixed.

— Information displayed on the ammunition “AP incendiary bullet with bursting shell” has been fixed. 9M127, 9M114, 9M120, 9M14-2, 9М17M, 9M17P, 9M123, I-TOW, TOW-2, HJ-8A, HJ-8C, HJ-8E, HJ-8H, HOT, HOT-2, HOT-3, AS-12 — switched to a new physical aiming model.

— switched to a new physical aiming model. Kh-25, Kh-25ML, Kh-29L, Kh-29T, AS.34, AS-30L Nord, PARS 3 LR, AGM-62A, AGM-62A ER, GBU-8, GBU-15(V)1/B, KAB-500Kr, KAB-500L, LS-500J, TS250, BGL-400, BGL-1000, Mk.13, Mk.18, GBU-24 Paveway III, GBU-10 Paveway II, GBU-12 Paveway II, GBU-16 Paveway II — flight model has been corrected, autopilot has been improved.

— flight model has been corrected, autopilot has been improved. CCRP display has been added for guided bombs.

Retarded bombs have been added for the following aircraft:

Mk 82 Snakeye: A-10A, A-10A Late, F-16A, F-5A, F-5C, F-5E, F-4C Phantom II, F-4E Phantom II, F-100D, F-4F Early, F-4F, F-16AJ, F-4EJ, F-4EJ ADTW, F-4EJ Kai, F-16 MLU, F-5A (China), F-5E (China), SAAB-105G, Netz, Kurnass, Kurnass 2000, F-105D, F-100A

Mk 81 Snakeye, Mk 82 Snakeye: A-6E Tram, F-8E, A-7D, A-7E, A-7K, F-4J Phantom II, F-4S Phantom II, A-4B, A-4E Early, AV-8A, AV-8C, A-1H, A-4E (Israel), Ayit

OFAB-250SH, FAB-500SH: MiG-29 (Germany), Su-22UM3K (Germany), Su-25, Su-25K, MiG-29, MiG-27M, MiG-27K, Su-17M2, Su-17M4, Su-22M3, Yak-141

1000pn Mk.13 №117: Tornado GR.1,Harrier GR.1, Harrier GR.3, Sea Harrier FRS.1, Harrier GR.7, Phantom FGR.2, Phantom FG.1, F-4J(UK) Phantom II, Jaguar GR.1, Jaguar GR.1A, Buccaneer S.1, Buccaneer S.2

250-4: J-8B, Q-5A, A-5C

250-4, 500-4: J-7E, J-7D, Q-5L

Mk 83 AIR: Tornado IDS, Tornado IDS ASSATA1

Mk 82 AIR, Mk 83 AIR: F-14A Early

Mk 83 AIR: Tornado IDS

250 kg Type 25 200, SAMP Mk 82 250 Snakeye: Mirage 2000D-R1

250 kg Type 25 200: Mirage 2000C-S5

250 kg Type 25 200, 400 kg Type 21 200: Mirage IIIC, Mirage IIIE, Shahak, Mirage 5F, Mirage F1C, Mirage F1CT, Mirage F1C-200, Milan, Jaguar A, Jaguar E

SAMP Mk 82 250 Snakeye: Nesher, Kfir C.2, Kfir Canard, Kfir C.7, A-4H, A-4E Early (M)

Su-25 (all modifications), Su-17 (all modifications) , Su-22 (all modifications), MiG-27 (all modifications), MiG-23 (all modifications) — Suspended fuel tank has been added to the armament nomenclature.

Tornado GR.1 — PGM-500 and PGM-2000 bombs have been added to the armament nomenclature.

Secondary weapon customization added to aircraft:

A.109EOA-2, A21A-3, Bf 110 C-7, Bf 110 F-2, Bf 110 G-2, Bf 110 G-4, BO 105 CB-2, BO 105 PAH-1, BO 105 PAH-1A1, IAR 316B, F3H-2, F4U-7, F7F-3, F11F-1, F-100A (China), F-100D, F-100D (France), FJ-4B, FJ-4B VMF-232, G.91 pre-serie, G.91 R/1, G.91 R/3 (Germany), G.91 R/4, J-6A, Mystere IVA, Hornet Mk.I, Hornet Mk.III, Hunter F.6, Hunter FGA.9, M.D.450B Barougan, M.D.450B Ouragan, M.D.450B Ouragan (Israel), P-51D-5, P-51D-10, P-51D-20 (China), P-51D-20-NA (Israel), P-51D-30, P-51H-5-NA, P-51K (China), SA.341F Gazelle, SA.342M Gazelle, Sa'ar, Sambad, Scimitar F Mk.1, Super Mystere B2, TBD-1, Wyvern S.4, Be-6, IL-2 (Germany), IL-2 (1941), IL-2 (1942), IL-2М (1943), IL-2 M-82, IL-2M “Avenger”, IL-2М Type 3, Mi-4AV, MiG-19PT, MiG-19S, Pe-2-1, Pe-2-31, Pe-2-83, Pe-2-110, Pe-2-205, Pe-2-359, Pe-3 (early), Pe-3, Pe-3bis, Su-7B, Su-7BKL, Su-7BMK, Etendard IVM

Flight Model changes:

Fw 189, Fw 200C-1, Potez 630, Potez 631, Potez 633, D.520 (all modifications), D.521, C.202 (all modifications), Do 335 (all modifications), J35 (all modifications), J29 (all modifications), F4F (all modifications), SBD-3, SB2U-2, SB2U-3, V-156-F, V-156-B1, OS2U (all modifications), H-34 (all modifications), Martin 167-A3, F2A-1, F2A-3, B-239 (Sweden), He 177 A-5, I-29, Yak-2, Yak-4, TBD-1, F3F-2, XA-38, A2D-1, F-82E — Engine fire extinguishing system has been added.

LaGG-3 (all modifications), La-5, La-5f — Flight model has been updated. Engine modes and fuel distribution between the tanks have been corrected. Polars of wings, fuselage, empennage, and propeller blades have been recalculated and corrected. The plane’s behaviour during landing gear and high-lift device deployment has been corrected.

Do 217 J-1, Do 217M-1 — Flight model has been fully updated according to the actual features of the physical model. Polars of wings, fuselage, empennage, and propeller blades have been recalculated and corrected. Moments of inertia have been corrected.

P-39 (all modifications) — A bug which led to the appearance of aircraft on the runway with non-zero speed (in motion) has been fixed.

F-4S Phantom II — Maximum speed has been increased to Mach 1.08 with 4 х AIM7 setup on the ground.

F-4J Phantom II, F-4J(UK) Phantom II — Maximum speed has been decreased to Mach 1.15 with 4х AIM7 modification.

F-16 (all modifications) — Destructive overload has been corrected to 13.5G at 10750 kg.

J-8B, J-8F — Differential deflection of the horizontal empennage has been added. Roll rate has been increased and handling has been improved.

Mirage 2000 (all modifications) — Mouse control has been improved. Allowed angles of attack at low speed and more accurate limiting of overload at high speed have been increased. The amount of fuel has been corrected.

Bf 109 G-2, Bf 109 F-4 — Asymmetric centering and balancing have been fixed.

Tornado (all modifications) — Control and roll swing in AB have been fixed.

F-100A China — Physical model has been aligned with later version of the F-100A with J57-P-21A engine. Yaw channel vibration damper has been added. Yaw control at high speeds has been adjusted.

F-100D — Yaw and pitch dampers have been added. Yaw control at high speeds has been adjusted. Static thrust at sea level has been increased.

PBY-5/5a (all modifications) - Maximum fuel weight has been adjusted (reduced). Engine cooling system has been redesigned (engines don’t overheat at cruising modes). A bug with uneven engine heating has been fixed (engines were heating with a big temperature difference).

F-14A, F-14B - Wing sweep angle automatic has been reconfigured closer to real speed dependencies. F-14B - top speed has been increased to M=2.4.

B7A2 - A bug causing incorrect engine power has been fixed.

Naval fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Naval weaponry:

Reloading on a captured point has been reworked. — ammunition of the non automatic artillery now replenishes in batches, instead of shell after shell. The number of rounds in a batch depends on the maximum capacity of the ammo stowage.

— ammunition of the non automatic artillery now replenishes in batches, instead of shell after shell. The number of rounds in a batch depends on the maximum capacity of the ammo stowage. USS Candid — a bug has been fixed due to which the mortars were unable to reload.

— a bug has been fixed due to which the mortars were unable to reload. USS Nevada — a bug with incorrect catapult launch of the scout plane has been fixed.

— a bug with incorrect catapult launch of the scout plane has been fixed. HMS Abdiel — a bug with overestimated gun spread has been fixed.

— a bug with overestimated gun spread has been fixed. Duguay-Trouin — 75mm HE round with a base fuse has been added.

— 75mm HE round with a base fuse has been added. Mark 108 Weapon Alpha — engine characteristics and the drag have been adjusted to correct the trajectory.

— engine characteristics and the drag have been adjusted to correct the trajectory. Saetta P-494 — fixed an error when launching the Nettuno missile with a high elevation angle against distant targets that caused the missile to collide with the water surface soon after launch.

— fixed an error when launching the Nettuno missile with a high elevation angle against distant targets that caused the missile to collide with the water surface soon after launch. Nettuno — Rocket engine operation mode parameters and air resistance have been specified. The weight of explosives in the missile’s warhead has been reduced to 6 kg.

Naval characteristics, physics and damage model:

Propeller shafts are separated into independent modules. Now they have their own functionality and damage model: the propeller shaft pairs with the specific engine room and operates as a part of it. If the shaft is damaged, the ship loses speed in proportion to the force generated by this shaft. If there is no damage to the engine room, the maximum speed will still drop until the shaft is repaired. For now, shafts are separated only on battleships. With each new upcoming update, other vessels will also receive separate shafts.

The damage model for battleships has been improved - the crew of a battleship is now distributed mainly in the citadel. Modules covered with armour are now of great value. A situation where significant losses might be inflicted on the crew located outside the armour protected area in auxiliary calibre mounts, on or below the upper deck has been fixed. Now another battleship or battlecruiser can deal serious one-time damage to a battleship if it successfully penetrates its armour and hits the most important internal modules. Note that this approach more clearly demonstrates the tactics of battle on battleships: choosing the distance to the enemy, choosing the angle by which the ship's hull is turned, etc. And let us recall that the losses in the ship's crew show not only and not so much the "killed and wounded", but, mainly, people who have lost the opportunity to perform their combat duties. The crew is always tied to a specific module, such as a boiler room, gun, or gun mount. A disabled mount is conditionally equal to the loss of its entire crew, before replenishment and repair.

The training system for new players have been reworked:

Help for assigned keys, events, and abilities has been added, It will be shown more proportionally, no more than two or three tips/hints per battle. Displayed will be only the information which a new player needs and the function has not been used yet.

The loading screens for the first naval battles have been redesigned to include up-to-date and visual information on targets and missions.

The control help window (F1) has been redesigned - all information has been updated.

Help on the orientation in the hangar between the first battles has been added.

Help for modifications and ammo has been added.

Dynamic training for blue water ships control has been integrated in the first sea battle.

Economy and research

PT-76 (China) - The tank will be hidden (in two weeks from the major update release) from the Chinese ground vehicles tree and will be not available for research. Vehicle will be added to the group with the new unit from this update - the Object 211 and will remain with players who have researched and purchased this unit.

R3 T20 - BR in RB/SB has been changed from 5.0 to 5.7.

Kfir C.2 - BR in AB has been changed from 10.3 to 10.7, in RB from 10.7 to 11.0 and in SB from 10.3 to 10.7.

Kurnass 2000 - BR in RB has been changed from 11.7 to 11.3, in SB from 11.7 to 11.3.

CR.32 — Possibility for a second flight without the use of back-up has been added in AB and RB game modes.

New reserve aircraft BF2C-1 has been added for the US research tree.

P-26A-33, P-26B-35 — Have been moved from the reserve US aircraft tree to the regular vehicles with BR of 1.0 in all game modes.

Customization

Camouflage presets for the coastal fleet for all nations available for completing tasks and for purchase with GE have been added. The order of getting camouflages is as follows: first the player gets a monochrome then a spotted deforming one. When adding camouflages in past updates there was a technical bug and the order of getting camouflages for large ships was broken; it means first players received spotty and then monochrome. Since fixing the order of getting camouflages of previous updates affects many players this change will be applied in the next major update so that everyone can get what they want under the old conditions. After the next major update the order of getting camouflages for all ships will be brought to the same design.

“Four-color Geometric camouflage” available for GE has been added to the postwar Soviet destroyers and frigates.

Colors of the “CARC Tri-color camouflage” have been corrected for the Chinese ground vehicles.

Colors for "Deforming Tri-color camouflage" for South African ground vehicles have been corrected.

Set of camouflages for Indian ground vehicles has been added.

Interface

Control window for keyboard shortcuts, text symbols have been replaced with icons.

The visual style for showing keyboard buttons in tooltips has been updated.

Some of the tips above the action panel have been reduced in size and moved to the damage indicator in the ship’s HUD, so as not to block the view in the centre.

The server selection system has been improved. It now takes into account the user's ping to determine the best server cluster.

Indication of the laser radar has been redesigned for ground vehicles and helicopters equipped with the appropriate systems, the notification now uses two indicators - one for quick notification of the player similar to hit “arcs”, second on the azimuth scale for accurate determination of the direction. The ability to fine tune these indicators has been added (ground vehicles and helicopter battle settings).

Battle Pass challenges have been removed from the “Achievements” section of the player’s profile. All functionality for interacting with challenges will be available in the Battle Pass window. You can track the progress of current challenges during the battle through the personal task window.

Sound

All voice localizations of ground vehicle crews have been re-worked and also received a new command system.

Feature based on the dependence of the degree of tension of the situation around the vehicle: medium tension, high tension. This change doesn’t apply to Israeli vehicles yet, but work is in progress.

The US ground vehicles research tree has received its own crew voices different from crews of the British vehicles.

4 new voice localizations for ground vehicle crews have been added: Hungarian, English (Australia), Finnish and English (South Africa).

If a crew belongs to a sub-vehicle tree, for example Finnish, Vietnamese or any other and if the crew voice language in the settings is set to the country of the vehicle, it will be voiced accordingly.

Guns of ground vehicles now sound correctly when switching views from first and 3rd person. That is when firing from the first person view sounds an internal shot and external one which is muffled by the hull of the vehicle. Or not muffled in case of an open turret. Also when switching from gunner’s view to 3rd person view the sounds of the gun mechanisms as well as falling shells and belt fragments will be muted by the hull of the vehicle.

Sound of flying artillery shells (whistling, hissing) are now tied directly to the shells. Previously it was a backing sound for the duration of the artillery strike for those who received it.

The positioning of the engine sounds of ground vehicles has been improved and the range of their audibility to the players has been increased.

New sounds for Gatling system automatic cannons have been created. Ground vehicles: 20 mm M168. Aircraft: 20 mm M61A1, 20 mm JM61A1, 7.62 mm M134 Minigun. Fleet: 20 mm JM61, 30 mm AK-630.

Matchmaking