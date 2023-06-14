Update notes for version 0.4.1

PATCH NOTES 0.4.1
- Checkpoint system: If your operator gets killed in action you will be able to continue from the last objective completed. This only applies to the current game session and progress is not saved yet.
- Operator "customization" added: Player can choose an outfit for the operator and view the drone and operator better in the customization screen. More Operator skins to come in the future!
- Achievements fixed: "Raise the flag" and training ground achievements fixed
- New secret easter egg location - looks like someone tried to stage some pictures of destroyed Ukrainian vehicles...
- Interactive props in mission areas - Look around for stuff you can interact with!
- Updated grenade models
- Update in the main menu: More information about the game and Early Access
- Resolution fixes in video settings
- Optimization of assets and LOD for improved performance
- Various bug fixes
