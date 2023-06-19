 Skip to content

Deep Blue Fantasy update for 19 June 2023

Deep Blue Fantasy Early Access is here!

Build 11466928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adventurers, are you ready? The Early Access is officially released today! Let's pack our bags and embark on a journey to the endless sea, and start the "Deep Blue Fantasy"!

First release discount of 30% off, valid for one week only.

The EA includes:

  • Complete story and game progress
  • 4 different terrains with randomly generated maps of varying sizes
  • Two races - Human and Merfolk, along with their respective submarines
  • 27 interesting achievements

Thank you for your attention and support, we hope you have a great time playing!

