Deep Blue Fantasy Early Access is here!

Adventurers, are you ready? The Early Access is officially released today! Let's pack our bags and embark on a journey to the endless sea, and start the "Deep Blue Fantasy"!

First release discount of 30% off, valid for one week only.

The EA includes:

Complete story and game progress

4 different terrains with randomly generated maps of varying sizes

Two races - Human and Merfolk, along with their respective submarines

27 interesting achievements

Thank you for your attention and support, we hope you have a great time playing!