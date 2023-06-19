Deep Blue Fantasy Early Access is here!

Adventurers, are you ready? The Early Access is officially released today! Let's pack our bags and embark on a journey to the endless sea, and start the "Deep Blue Fantasy"!
First release discount of 30% off, valid for one week only.
The EA includes:
- Complete story and game progress
- 4 different terrains with randomly generated maps of varying sizes
- Two races - Human and Merfolk, along with their respective submarines
- 27 interesting achievements
Thank you for your attention and support, we hope you have a great time playing!