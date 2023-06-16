 Skip to content

Astral Flux update for 16 June 2023

Artifact Hunter Update Now Available!

Last edited by Wendy

We are pleased to announce that the second major update to Astral Flux is now available!

New Features 🙌

  • New achievement: Artifact Hunter!
  • New temple escape mechanic: world destroyers
  • New mechanic: artifact system! Discover randomized artifacts during your runs, apply gameplay modifiers in subsequent runs. (See devlog for full details)
  • New stats UI and large minimap display (press Tab key or Back button to access)

Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛

  • Minor visual updates to tutorial scene
  • Fix for some enemies remaining passive when aggroed
  • Update damage upgrade descriptions to be more clear
  • Fix for player walk animation remaining active during certain situations (teleporting, etc)
  • Make player invincible during teleportation
  • Fix some enemy navigation issues

Balance Changes ⚖️

  • Chance of enemies spawning in aggro state
  • Enemies now aggro when hit
  • Tweak enemy spawn logic (The enemy difficulty spawn curve was not properly evaluated in previous builds; this has been corrected)

