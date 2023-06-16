Artifact Hunter Update Now Available!

We are pleased to announce that the second major update to Astral Flux is now available!
New Features 🙌
- New achievement: Artifact Hunter!
- New temple escape mechanic: world destroyers
- New mechanic: artifact system! Discover randomized artifacts during your runs, apply gameplay modifiers in subsequent runs. (See devlog for full details)
- New stats UI and large minimap display (press Tab key or Back button to access)
Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛
- Minor visual updates to tutorial scene
- Fix for some enemies remaining passive when aggroed
- Update damage upgrade descriptions to be more clear
- Fix for player walk animation remaining active during certain situations (teleporting, etc)
- Make player invincible during teleportation
- Fix some enemy navigation issues
Balance Changes ⚖️
- Chance of enemies spawning in aggro state
- Enemies now aggro when hit
- Tweak enemy spawn logic (The enemy difficulty spawn curve was not properly evaluated in previous builds; this has been corrected)
Changed files in this update