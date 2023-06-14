Patch Notes (v1.08)

Features:
- Added Level select button to level completion menu
- Level select scene now takes you to the region of your last played level.
- "Back to Menu" button in game scene will take you to the level select scene if that is where you came from.
- Basic keyboard hotkeys:
- Escape: Opens settings menu
- R: restarts level
- Backspace: undo move
Bug Fixes:
- Fixes a couple of minor spelling mistakes.
- Fixed issue with "Continue" button when reaching level 100 without completing every level.
- Fixed gates not displaying properly when undoing.
Changed files in this update