Lonely Path update for 14 June 2023

Patch Notes (v1.08)

Share · View all patches · Build 11466860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added Level select button to level completion menu
  • Level select scene now takes you to the region of your last played level.
  • "Back to Menu" button in game scene will take you to the level select scene if that is where you came from.
  • Basic keyboard hotkeys:
  • Escape: Opens settings menu
  • R: restarts level
  • Backspace: undo move

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixes a couple of minor spelling mistakes.
  • Fixed issue with "Continue" button when reaching level 100 without completing every level.
  • Fixed gates not displaying properly when undoing.

