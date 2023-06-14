New Event - Rural Horrors

🚨Meet a brand new event with unique prizes - "Country Horrors"!

In remote places, far from the battlefields, darkness gathers. Bloodthirsty vampires kidnap the inhabitants and their livestock. Who will save the villages and stop evil spirits?

By helping the villagers, you will receive coppers that can be exchanged for many priceless rewards:

🩸Vampire Hunter Title - Increases critical strike chance by 0.6% and movement speed by 2%.

🩸Garlic Bomb - On hit, reduces critical attack chance by 5% and healing received by 25% for all enemies within 7m for 14s.

🩸Vampirism Helmet - Recovers 2% of the damage dealt as health and has 6 colorless sockets to inlay.

🩸pet "Winged Vampire" (properties - fast, speed):

🔹10 level - Strength and stamina (Increases the wearer's strength and stamina by 0.8%) / Intelligence and stamina (Increases the wearer's intelligence and stamina by 0.8%)

🔹20 level - Heal wounds (During combat, restores the wearer 25% of their normal health regeneration value) / Recovery (Increases the wearer's energy, magical or necrotic energy regeneration by 10%)

🔹30 level - Agility and Stamina (Increases the wearer's Agility and Stamina by 0.8%) / Wisdom and Stamina (Increases the wearer's Wisdom and Stamina by 0.8%)

🔹40 level - Monstrous speed (Increases attack and ability speed of the wearer by 7.5%) / Lifesteal (Recovers health equal to 1% of the damage dealt by the wearer.)

🔹50 level - Agility and Stamina (Increases the wearer's Agility and Stamina by 0.8%) / Wisdom and Stamina (Increases the wearer's Wisdom and Stamina by 0.8%)

🔹Level 60 - Mortal Strikes (If the wearer deals critical damage, their critical attack chance is increased by 7% for 13s. Can only occur once every 60s) / From the Other World (Having received fatal damage, the wearer recovers 20% of the maximum amount of health. Doesn't fire more than once every 3 minutes

While the event is running, you can find William in Cinderkrag to pick up the quest for level 10-39, and in the Knight's Path if you're over level 40 if you're fighting for the human kingdom.

Vagroth warriors level 10-39 can meet William at the Hellsong Tavern, and demons level 40 or more can meet William at the Ice Tribe Village.

Additional coppers can be obtained by killing monsters if the difference between the levels of your character and the monster does not exceed 5.

In the store you can buy a potion that increases the amount of coppers received for killing monsters and completing tasks.

Good luck heroes!