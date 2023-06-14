BUG Fixed 2023-06-14
- Optimized AI enemy tracking logic
- Optimized the birth position of the AI enemy, even if it is not in the waypoint position, it will automatically find the nearest position and adjust it
- Optimized the hero's backpack logic to avoid being unable to open when hidden
- Optimized the trigger range of the search task
- Fixed the initial AI position for city defense at night
- Fixed an edge vulnerability in Forest Encounters
- Now players can jump freely on flat ground
Thank you so much for your support! Other content is also being optimized! Have a nice day!
Changed files in this update