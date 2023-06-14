 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 14 June 2023

BUG Fixed 2023-06-14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized AI enemy tracking logic
  2. Optimized the birth position of the AI enemy, even if it is not in the waypoint position, it will automatically find the nearest position and adjust it
  3. Optimized the hero's backpack logic to avoid being unable to open when hidden
  4. Optimized the trigger range of the search task
  5. Fixed the initial AI position for city defense at night
  6. Fixed an edge vulnerability in Forest Encounters
  7. Now players can jump freely on flat ground

Thank you so much for your support! Other content is also being optimized! Have a nice day!

