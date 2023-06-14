Patch 1.5.3

Added a new system for moons, now colonies with moons in their orbit can benefit from districts developed on their moon. These districts provide static bonuses for the colony.

Each moon has 3 district types habitat, industrial, R&D; each can have up to 4 random districts that can be developed. However, you can only develop 4 districts per moons, and only in a sequential order.

*So choose your development path accordingly! Polish and improvement will come next week!

I also reworked the Corvettes, I always felt that corvettes were lacklustre, and I always wished them to be more like the defiant flying around their target, taking advantage of their speed and mobility.

So as an attempt I reworked their flight system to use the one developed for the shadow vessels and also changed their weapons location to better match their new movement system.

When a target is given the corvette will close the distance with the target and fly circles around it, in case you do not desire this behaviour then just move the vessel to a location you want it and turn off its engine component in the right bottom panel.

One thing to note that I only managed to change for the first two playable fleets set for now, but a good news I added a new model for the first set.

Also added the max planetary event action counter as well as their price now scale every time you click on them to avoid infinite exploits.

Fixed the issue that caused the star chart camera rotation to be blocked when closed the game play info panel.