Bum Simulator update for 15 June 2023

Changelist Version 3.6.14.a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major:

  • Added legend to the map.
  • Added "silent protagonist" option that disables main character's grunts and mumbles.
  • You can now decline a timed quest upon entering its trigger.
  • Lowered the construction cost of end-game buildings and items to limit the grind necessary to get them.
  • Modified the begging skill and civilian reactions to begging, to make the process more reliable.
  • Modified the "flip the bird" mechanic to make it more reliable.
  • Modified the alchemy station mechanics to make them more reliable.
  • Modified the lamps that you can build in your base - they now look better and provide more light.
  • Made Dr. W. East sidequests easier by increasing the time limit.
  • Made Trixie sidequests easier by increasing the size of the area you're restricted to.

Minor:

  • Added a slider bar to the crafting menu scrollable list.
  • Adjusted the way Bugs choose which player base to raid.
  • Better icons to represent both Bug and Creep bases.
  • Adjusted the number of police officers on the map.
  • Adjusted AI of the construction workers during the "Lady Justice" quest.
  • Blocked the ability to fertilize a fully grown plant which caused you to needlessly lose guano.
  • You get slightly more wood from destructible wooden objects.
  • Disabled sidequests during missions where starting them would hinder your progress.
  • Dying during Mr. Jello sidequests now automatically fails the sidequest instead of respawning you with not enough time to finish the mission.
  • Skill cooldown now resets after death.
  • You can now build carpets under existing furniture.
  • Harvested plants now go straight into your hand.
  • Deconstructing the generator now returns some of the unused fuel.
  • Added even more quest markers to indicate the current step required in some quests.
  • You can't sell the battery in pawn shops anymore (sorry speedrunners!)

Fixes:

  • Fixed the area of the Peckers skill effect.
  • Fixed the errors in the Chinese and Russian translations.
  • Fixed the police taser so it can hit you while you're in your base area.
  • Fixed the prompts which are displayed when you're in the build mode.
  • Fixed the bug that let you trigger a police chase while doing the Alchemy tutorial.
  • Fixed the bug that caused Clownberry consumption effect to be permanent.
  • Fixed the bug that caused food buff icons to display during cutscenes.
  • Fixed the bug that caused props like bottles and pigeons to display during the fist punch animation.
  • Fixed the bug that caused persistent highlight of building elements in the build mode.
  • Fixed the bug that blocked you from using the alcohol skill after "flipping the bird".
  • Fixed the bug that caused flower pots to spawn wrong items.
  • Fixed the bug that caused flower pots to sto load incorrectly.
  • Fixed the bug that caused flower pots to spawn plants that are much too big.
  • Fixed the bug that blocked you from opening the skill wheel on the first try, after opening Carl's inventory.
  • Fixed the bug that caused police to slide towards you while shooting their taser gun.
  • Fixed the bug that let you start a Trixie subquest multiple times at once.
  • Fixed the bug that caused the Pigeonado to spawn in the wrong place.
  • Fixed the bug that caused pigeons to float mid-air after the pigeon coop was destroyed.
  • Fixed the bug that caused gift boxes to float mid-air after deconstructing bum shelters.
  • Fixed the bug that let you start the "Lady Justice" quest for the second time.

