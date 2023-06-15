Changelist Version 3.6.14.a

Major:
- Added legend to the map.
- Added "silent protagonist" option that disables main character's grunts and mumbles.
- You can now decline a timed quest upon entering its trigger.
- Lowered the construction cost of end-game buildings and items to limit the grind necessary to get them.
- Modified the begging skill and civilian reactions to begging, to make the process more reliable.
- Modified the "flip the bird" mechanic to make it more reliable.
- Modified the alchemy station mechanics to make them more reliable.
- Modified the lamps that you can build in your base - they now look better and provide more light.
- Made Dr. W. East sidequests easier by increasing the time limit.
- Made Trixie sidequests easier by increasing the size of the area you're restricted to.
Minor:
- Added a slider bar to the crafting menu scrollable list.
- Adjusted the way Bugs choose which player base to raid.
- Better icons to represent both Bug and Creep bases.
- Adjusted the number of police officers on the map.
- Adjusted AI of the construction workers during the "Lady Justice" quest.
- Blocked the ability to fertilize a fully grown plant which caused you to needlessly lose guano.
- You get slightly more wood from destructible wooden objects.
- Disabled sidequests during missions where starting them would hinder your progress.
- Dying during Mr. Jello sidequests now automatically fails the sidequest instead of respawning you with not enough time to finish the mission.
- Skill cooldown now resets after death.
- You can now build carpets under existing furniture.
- Harvested plants now go straight into your hand.
- Deconstructing the generator now returns some of the unused fuel.
- Added even more quest markers to indicate the current step required in some quests.
- You can't sell the battery in pawn shops anymore (sorry speedrunners!)
Fixes:
- Fixed the area of the Peckers skill effect.
- Fixed the errors in the Chinese and Russian translations.
- Fixed the police taser so it can hit you while you're in your base area.
- Fixed the prompts which are displayed when you're in the build mode.
- Fixed the bug that let you trigger a police chase while doing the Alchemy tutorial.
- Fixed the bug that caused Clownberry consumption effect to be permanent.
- Fixed the bug that caused food buff icons to display during cutscenes.
- Fixed the bug that caused props like bottles and pigeons to display during the fist punch animation.
- Fixed the bug that caused persistent highlight of building elements in the build mode.
- Fixed the bug that blocked you from using the alcohol skill after "flipping the bird".
- Fixed the bug that caused flower pots to spawn wrong items.
- Fixed the bug that caused flower pots to sto load incorrectly.
- Fixed the bug that caused flower pots to spawn plants that are much too big.
- Fixed the bug that blocked you from opening the skill wheel on the first try, after opening Carl's inventory.
- Fixed the bug that caused police to slide towards you while shooting their taser gun.
- Fixed the bug that let you start a Trixie subquest multiple times at once.
- Fixed the bug that caused the Pigeonado to spawn in the wrong place.
- Fixed the bug that caused pigeons to float mid-air after the pigeon coop was destroyed.
- Fixed the bug that caused gift boxes to float mid-air after deconstructing bum shelters.
- Fixed the bug that let you start the "Lady Justice" quest for the second time.
Changed files in this update