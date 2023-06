Share · View all patches · Build 11466674 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 10:26:10 UTC by Wendy

v01.02.50-alpha

fixed: locked equipments descriptions

added: ping measurement and save

added: screen pulse for "Can spawn"

added: screen pulse for under attack and low hp

added: self destruct explosions now have an 1.2 damage multiplier

fixed: dont spawn drone, when it will pause spawn

fixed: achievements are now forced to get when have

fixed: performance and toxicity display on user statistics panel

improved: loading process