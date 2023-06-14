This build has not been seen in a public branch.

‘BIONIC BOOST’ Event

This weekend, all of our servers will have another ‘BIONIC BOOST’ event!! It will be active for 48 hours from midnight on Friday, June 16th (PST) to midnight on Sunday, June 18th.

Your cybernetic arm will receive a temporary augmentation, increasing your ability to gather resources.

Official servers will receive two separate boosts this weekend:

2x gathering boost:

Excluding special items like keys, all gathering will be doubled over the weekend. This includes terrasite, stone, and metal, as well as all containers and NPCs around Ararat Island.

2x damage boost to mobs:

Any damage to mobs will be multiplied by 2 (orbis robots, hyena soldiers, bears, elk, and even facility bosses!). Mobs will only incur 1x damage to you and your friends, so this is the perfect time to go out there and take on whatever enemy you've been having trouble with!