0.7.4 QoL: Housing OUT NOW!

0.7.4: QoL: Housing

Hey Drifters!

The Quality of Life: Housing update is here!

Changes to morale back in patch 0.6 unfortunately resulted in the removal of multi-drifter housing. However, we understand the importance to proper neighborhood building, so we set out to reintroduce it while keeping it in line with the new design. You now have the option to build solo and duo houses, as well as a boarding house that provides temporarily shelter to drifters.

Furthermore, we've implemented some other improvements, such as a small map movement update: Previously, clicking behind the boat on the map would cause the town to turn towards that location. However, we've made a change to make the town reverse to that spot instead. This option is in addition to reversing by holding both mouse buttons, and should smooth map movement.

What's next?

Next up is the Architect specialist! We've heard your requests for the ability to relocate constructions. It posed some challenges and had us flabbergasted for a while, given the game's setup, but we found a solution. Enter: the Architect, a specialist that allows you to go into 'Architect Mode' and completely re-plan your entire town, re-think pipelines,... or simply move a few buildings around :)

Enjoy the new update!

Early Access 0.7.4: QoL: Housing

Version 0.7.4 is a small Quality of Life patch that updates housing and offers new housing options.

Housing

Changed housing constructions. Known houses are now: Solo Tent, Solo Shack, Solo Cottage.

Added new housing for two drifters at once: Duo Tent, Duo Shack, Duo Cottage.

Added new house: Boarding House. This house provides a home for 5 drifters but can not be upgraded.

Solo Cottage, Duo Shack and Duo Cottage have decoration slots on them.

Reworked all housing visuals.

You can now assign drifters to different houses.

Town Movement

Clicking behind the boat will now make the boat go in reverse instead of trying to rotate towards that location. This is in addition to holding both mouse buttons to reverse.

Animations

Added animation for the Recycler.

Added animation for the Toolmaker.

Added animation for the Doctor treating a patient.

Added animation for patients in Med Pods.

Added animation for the Apothecary.

Added animation for gathering dead wood.

Added animation for collecting landmark salvageables from the ground.

Fixed mishaps in reroll animations.

Reworked Cooking Reroll and Idle animation.

Reworked Research, Athletics and Construction Reroll animations.

Fixed some animation mishaps.

Misc

Shuffled construction categories a bit: There's now a 'housing' category and a 'storage' category. The 'Town Movement' category has been repurposed as a 'general/town' category.

Updated some constructions to create more readability.

Updated colors on some constructions to theme their purpose.

Added icons showing the width of each park.

Fishing Chair is now properly scaled at 6x2 as originally intended.

Various improvements to the performance.

You can now build upgrade constructions without building the base construction first.

Fixes