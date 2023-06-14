 Skip to content

Boom 3D Mac update for 14 June 2023

What's New in v1.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11466513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The 3D Surround, Spatial and Ambience effects have been re-enabled for users with 5.1 sound output devices.
  • AirBoom [Powered by AirPlay]: Apply Boom effects on all the AirPlay audio output from your iPhone on your Mac!
  • Boom3D-5.1 Audio for Netflix: We’ve developed this browser extension that works along with Boom 3D to enable 5.1 audio for Netflix on your headphones.

Please feel free to write to us on boom3@globaldelight.com with your feedback and suggestions. It’ll help us hit all the right notes! :)

